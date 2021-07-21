NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 LA Chargers players on roster bubble heading into training camp

The LA Chargers' roster has a good mix of youth and experience.

Keenan Allen and Jared Cook are veterans on offense, with Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler as young up-and-comers. Joey Bosa and Derwin James are the young stars leading the defense with help from the more experienced Chris Harris Jr. and Linval Joseph.

The LA Chargers are still on their way to becoming a contender in the AFC. The roster is talented but will likely need to add more quality to be considered a playoff team.

To add more talent, they will first have to part ways with a few players. There are some players on the roster that likely won't be with the team before the season starts. Here are five players on the roster bubble entering training camp as the LA Chargers put together a roster to rival the Kansas City Chiefs.

Five LA Chargers players on the roster bubble for 2021

#1 - Joshua Kelley, RB

Joshua Kelley was the worst running back in the league in DVOA last season. Additionally, he had just 354 rushing yards (3.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. The upside is that he caught all 23 of his targets but isn't much of a vertical threat.

The team's new coaching staff will trim the roster to fill it with players that fit their scheme better. The LA Chargers drafted running back Larry Roundtree lll in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. They aren't likely to carry four running backs into the season.

Kelley likely won't survive the final roster cuts.

#2 - Easton Stick, QB

Easton Stick was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of North Dakota State, where he won four FCS Championships. Stick didn't appear in a single game as a rookie but was slated to become QB2 after Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury.

Instead, the LA Chargers signed Chase Daniels as the backup quarterback behind Herbert, which put the nail in the coffin for Stick's career with the team. He is a sound pocket passer with mobility but has sub-par arm strength and accuracy.

#3 - Stephen Anderson, TE

Stephen Anderson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and started his career with the Houston Texans. Entering the draft, he was a top fullback prospect. As a rookie, he had just 11 catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson improved in his second season, catching 25 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown. Anderson won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the New England Patriots, though he wasn't on the active roster.

In 2019, he was on the LA Chargers' practice squad. Currently, Jared Cook will be the lead receiving tight end, Donald Parham will be the main blocker and third-round rookie Tre McKitty could develop into a dual-threat. That leaves Anderson as the odd man out.

#4 - Michael Badgley, K

Michael Badgley was a record-setting kicker with the Miami Hurricanes. In three years with the LA Chargers, Badgely made 52 out of 65 FGs (80%) and 82 out of 86 XPs (95.3%).

He is relatively poor from over 50 yards (3/9) and has missed seven from 40-49 yards out, but is perfect from 20 to 39 yards (30/30). His field goal percentage has declined each year, dropping to 72.7% in 2020.

Rookie Alex Kessman will likely take over the starting job if he performs well in training camp.

#5 - Emeke Egbule, LB

Drafted in the sixth round in 2019, Emeke Egbule has just 11 sacks over the last two years.

Egbule is one of the only backups familiar with the LA Chargers' defensive scheme, but Nick Niemann has more potential. Kyler Fackrell, Cole Christiansen and Chris Rumph will all take up roster spots ahead of Egbule on the LA Chargers roster.

