"Packer Nation, you're being held hostage" - Skip Bayless rants about Aaron Rodgers' mind-games in Green Bay

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is keeping everyone guessing when it comes to his future with the Green Bay Packers. It is rumored that the now back-to-back, reigning NFL MVP will be headed elsewhere, but the Packers are said to be interested in working out a contract negotiation with him.

As rumors and speculation continue, the ball seems to be in Rodgers' court and on his timetable. "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless, who isn't afraid of voicing his opinions, especially towards Aaron Rodgers, said that he feels bad for the Green Bay Packers' fan base because the quarterback is essentially 'holding them hostage'.

"Packer Nation, you're being held hostage. Yes, you have been imprisoned by this back-to-back MVP, and he's going to win again because I believe he's going nowhere. I believe he's going to be your Packer quarterback for the next three years or if he decides to retire it. He will never leave town until he decides to leave football completely. It's all about recreating sympathy, It's about taking everybody's mind off what didn't happen in the fourth quarter of yet another home playoff game in which you were the number one seed in the NFC after you went 13 and four in the regular season, and he won the MVP And you lost at home in your weather, packer weather, cold weather. You lost 13 to 10 because your MVP quarterback, two time MVP back to back, had the ball twice at the end of the game."

Bayless then continued his take on Rodgers' front, also mentioning his record in the postseason since winning just one Super Bowl title.

"He's now seven and nine since he last went on that Super Bowl run 11 years ago, in a galaxy far, far away. He's seven and nine and those seven have a lot of luck involved in them and you know what happened just a year ago in the NFC Championship game. He winds up first and goal at the eight and he went miss, miss, miss and his coach young coach said I've seen enough, I'll take the field goal that makes it 31 to 20. Are you kidding me? And then Aaron is trying to be the permanent host to Jeopardy but he was the guest host because one of the contestants had an answer in Final Jeopardy but it felt planted to me. It allowed Aaron to make a joke at the expense of his young head coach, right? Well then I watched the NFL honors MVP acceptance speech and he's queuing him up, right. He's making jokes about Matty's eyebrows that his wife got his eyebrows perfectly manicured all this you know right and he's calling Gutekunst the GM who he was at war with a year ago he's calling him Guti and he's talking lovingly about Russ ball the operations guy so so he's all lovey-dovey this year, right?-Skip Bayless on "Undisputed"

Will Aaron Rodgers relationship status affect his decision-making for 2022?

It was confirmed earlier this week that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley did in fact breakup. The question now is, will that affect his decision on where he will play next season?

There was speculation that he may want to go to Denver to be closer to his now former fiancee. But, would he be more keen to stay in Green Bay now that he isn't taking his relationship into consideration?

The Packers will likely want to make a decision sooner rather than later so that they can figure out the rest of their salary cap issues.

