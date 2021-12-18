Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert: Who has been better in 2021?

Patrick Mahomes was easily the best quarterback in the AFC West by the end of his second season (2018-2019). Many were even saying that he was the best in the NFL. It was a quick climb for Mahomes, and many thought he was the best new great quarterback that the division had seen in quite some time. Instead, Justin Herbert arrived on the scene last year and has since torn up defenses across the league.

With Mahomes on a down year and Herbert proving that his rookie season wasn't a fluke, the question of who's the best quarterback in the division has suddenly gotten interesting. Who is the best quarterback between the two? Is Mahomes old news, or has he withstood Herbert's ascendance?

Justin Herbert or Patrick Mahomes: Who's better?

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

It's a great time to ask this question, as the two quarterbacks are coming off an explosive showdown that went into overtime. Justin Herbert moved the ball with ease and tore up the Chiefs' secondary. However, he struggled to get the ball into the endzone on several occasions. Meanwhile, Mahomes started slow and ended the night on fire.

That said, had the Chargers simply taken the field goals that were presented to them, they would have been the unchallenged winners. Justin Herbert completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the game. Meanwhile, Mahomes completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 410 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



Peyton Manning

Patrick Mahomes Only two players in #NFL history have four 4,000-yard passing seasons in four of their first five years.Peyton ManningPatrick Mahomes Only two players in #NFL history have four 4,000-yard passing seasons in four of their first five years. Peyton ManningPatrick Mahomes https://t.co/6FAe0y9EHI

At face value, Mahomes blew Justin Herbert out of the water. However, around 150 yards of Mahomes' yardage came on short passes that turned into long runs. Mahomes cannot take credit for those yards in the same way that Herbert can take credit for his deep pass completions. Based on this game, Herbert gets the edge. However, one game doesn't decide if a quarterback is better than another.

On the season, Mahomes has 4052 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Meanwhile, Herbert has 4058 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In terms of basic statistics, Herbert has the edge. However, it goes a bit deeper than that.

Basically, the deeper a quarterback can complete a pass, the better they are. Any quarterback can complete a five-yard dumpoff that runs the distance. However, those that can pass deep and split defenses wide open are truly special. Therefore, yards per attempt is a truly telling statistic.

According to Pro Football Reference, in this category, Mahomes is averaging 7.4 air yards per attempt. Conversely, Herbert is averaging 7.7 air yards per attempt. Herbert has the edge again. However, it, once again, goes deeper than that. Mahomes' 7.4 air yards per attempt factor in his early-season play, when he was chucking it all over the park.

In his first four games, Mahomes had a double-digit air yards per attempt average in three games. Since then, he has had two such games. Those who watched earlier this season will remember September as Mahomes' toughest month when the Chiefs played around .500.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert has been consistently around the ten yards per attempt mark. He hasn't started throwing deep and returning to a short game when it wasn't working. He's been consistent.

Based on his play and better stats in 2021, Herbert is hands-down the best quarterback in the AFC West.

