Predicting the starting RBs for all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2021 season

In the NFL, running backs cometh, and running backs goeth. Every year, a bevy of new running backs takes center stage and pushes out the veterans.
However, many veterans will be returning for another year with the same team in 2021. How many of them are staying at the same team? Here is a look at who is expected to be the starting running back for each of the 32 NFL teams in 2021.
New NFL faces
New York Jets: Michael Carter
Michael Carter was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round. Throughout the NFL preseason, Carter has looked solid. Up until this point, Tevin Coleman was the favorite for the top spot. However, Coleman is a third-string running back, and the idea of giving him bellcow duties seems like a problematic one.
Baltimore Ravens: JK Dobbins
Last season, JK Dobbins backed up Mark Ingram as a rookie. This year, the rookie will be stepping up to be the bellcow for the Ravens. Last year, JK Dobbins earned almost 1000 all-purpose yards, and seems poised to break out in 2021.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris
Najee Harris was drafted as the true successor to Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers drafted him in the first round with the 24th overall pick. After spending that kind of draft capital, this is one NFL franchise that will be eager to put their new weapon to work. It will not be surprising if Harris runs for close to 1000 yards this season.
Houston Texans: Phillip Lindsay
The Texans have problems in plenty of positions, but running back is not one of them. David Johnson is out ,and Phillip Lindsay is in. Originally a Denver Bronco, Lindsay was an undrafted free agent who spent three years in Denver. In the last three years, he has had two 1000-yard seasons on the ground.
Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift is entering his second year in the NFL. He was drafted in 2020 in the second round of the NFL Draft, with hopes of becoming a leading rusher in the NFL. In his rookie year, Swift earned nearly 1000 all-purpose yards. This season will be big for the new starting running back for the Lions.
Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis
Todd Gurley wasn't what the Falcons hoped he would be. The Falcons cut ties with him, and Gurley is now without an NFL team. In his place, the starting running back will be Mike Davis, who has played in the NFL since 2015.
Davis has played for five NFL teams - the 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Bears and now Falcons. It's pretty clear Davis is a short-term solution, with a 2022 expiration date on his starter status.
Arizona Cardinals: James Conner
The Steelers felt they might have lucked out with getting Le'Veon Bell's successor by spending only a third-round pick. While Conner was good at times, he never eclipsed 1000 yards on the ground in four seasons. Will he heat up in the desert?
Los Angeles Rams: Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson's battlefield promotion comes as a result of injury. Cam Akers was supposed to be the leading back, but after a season-ending ACL injury, Henderson is now the man. This will be his third season in the NFL and his first as the lone starter. Last campaign, Henderson earned 624 yards and five touchdowns as a backup. Will he have his first 1000-yard season as a starter?
Returning NFL faces
Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary
Miami Dolphins: Myles Gaskin
New England Patriots: Damien Harris
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb
Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor
Jacksonville Jaguars: James Robinson
Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
Denver Broncos: Melvin Gordon
Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler
Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliot
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Washington Football Team: Antonio Gibson
Chicago Bears: David Montgomery
Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook
Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffery
New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones II
San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Mostert
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Carson.