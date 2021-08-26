Predicting the starting RBs for all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2021 season

In the NFL, running backs cometh, and running backs goeth. Every year, a bevy of new running backs takes center stage and pushes out the veterans.

However, many veterans will be returning for another year with the same team in 2021. How many of them are staying at the same team? Here is a look at who is expected to be the starting running back for each of the 32 NFL teams in 2021.

New NFL faces

New York Jets: Michael Carter

Michael Carter was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round. Throughout the NFL preseason, Carter has looked solid. Up until this point, Tevin Coleman was the favorite for the top spot. However, Coleman is a third-string running back, and the idea of giving him bellcow duties seems like a problematic one.

Baltimore Ravens: JK Dobbins

Last season, JK Dobbins backed up Mark Ingram as a rookie. This year, the rookie will be stepping up to be the bellcow for the Ravens. Last year, JK Dobbins earned almost 1000 all-purpose yards, and seems poised to break out in 2021.

JK Dobbins on a sticky day in South Carolina: “Hot? This ain’t hot. I’m from Texas.” pic.twitter.com/l10zI5Vzb0 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 19, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris

Najee Harris was drafted as the true successor to Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers drafted him in the first round with the 24th overall pick. After spending that kind of draft capital, this is one NFL franchise that will be eager to put their new weapon to work. It will not be surprising if Harris runs for close to 1000 yards this season.

Houston Texans: Phillip Lindsay

The Texans have problems in plenty of positions, but running back is not one of them. David Johnson is out ,and Phillip Lindsay is in. Originally a Denver Bronco, Lindsay was an undrafted free agent who spent three years in Denver. In the last three years, he has had two 1000-yard seasons on the ground.

Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift is entering his second year in the NFL. He was drafted in 2020 in the second round of the NFL Draft, with hopes of becoming a leading rusher in the NFL. In his rookie year, Swift earned nearly 1000 all-purpose yards. This season will be big for the new starting running back for the Lions.

Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis

Todd Gurley wasn't what the Falcons hoped he would be. The Falcons cut ties with him, and Gurley is now without an NFL team. In his place, the starting running back will be Mike Davis, who has played in the NFL since 2015.

Davis has played for five NFL teams - the 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Bears and now Falcons. It's pretty clear Davis is a short-term solution, with a 2022 expiration date on his starter status.

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner

The Steelers felt they might have lucked out with getting Le'Veon Bell's successor by spending only a third-round pick. While Conner was good at times, he never eclipsed 1000 yards on the ground in four seasons. Will he heat up in the desert?

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Los Angeles Rams: Darrell Henderson

Darrell Henderson's battlefield promotion comes as a result of injury. Cam Akers was supposed to be the leading back, but after a season-ending ACL injury, Henderson is now the man. This will be his third season in the NFL and his first as the lone starter. Last campaign, Henderson earned 624 yards and five touchdowns as a backup. Will he have his first 1000-yard season as a starter?

Returning NFL faces

Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary

Miami Dolphins: Myles Gaskin

New England Patriots: Damien Harris

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Mixon

Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb

Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars: James Robinson

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry

Denver Broncos: Melvin Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler

Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliot

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Washington Football Team: Antonio Gibson

Chicago Bears: David Montgomery

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook

Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffery

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronald Jones II

San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Mostert

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Carson.

