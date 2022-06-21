Predicting the top 5 NFL QBs in the next five years

The NFL is a league that requires teams to have a great quarterback to succeed. It’s the most important position on the field by some distance, and the teams that don’t have one often end up selling the farm to bring one in.

We’ve seen the benefits of building a team first and then getting a QB, just like the Los Angeles Rams did with Matthew Stafford. However, drafting the right one can turn a franchise around overnight.

Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the best example of this, given how he has been the X-Factor of the Kansas City Chiefs offense under Andy Reid.

With the era of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers now at an end, there is scope to look at who the next generation of leading quarterbacks are going to be.

#5 – Joe Burrow

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow is already one of the NFL’s biggest success stories, having taken on an ailing Cincinnati Bengals franchise and led them to the Super Bowl in just two years.

Burrow’s self-confidence perhaps even outweighs his natural ability at the quarterback position. He immediately became a recognized leader with the Bengals and has even helped the team recruit players he knows from LSU to help build a team capable of winning a championship.

Modern quarterbacks need to be the face of the franchise and Burrow is exactly that. His swagger has allowed the Bengals to keep some of that street-smart toughness that was part of the club’s DNA, but also adopt a certain professionalism and willpower to improve.

Very few QBs have had an immediate impact on the league the way Burrow has. Fortunately for him, he only stands to become better with every year of experience. It's very likely that the Bengals will be back in the Super Bowl in the next five years.

#4 – Lamar Jackson

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is already a bonafide star in the NFL, having already won the league’s MVP award. However, at only 25 years of age, he is entering his prime years.

The only thing missing from Jackson’s resume is a Super Bowl ring, and with how the Baltimore Ravens drafted in the 2022 offseason, that success may not be too far away.

Any concerns people had pre-draft about Jackson’s ability to play QB have disappeared. The notion that he could be turned into a running back now seems laughable. He's an established franchise QB with the ability to turn an entire game on its head.

NFL @NFL 324 passing yards

5 TDs



It didn't take Lamar long to become the MVP frontrunner in 2019.



@Lj_era8 | @Ravens 324 passing yards5 TDsIt didn't take Lamar long to become the MVP frontrunner in 2019. 🏈 324 passing yards🏈 5 TDsIt didn't take Lamar long to become the MVP frontrunner in 2019. @Lj_era8 | @Ravens https://t.co/ObXTXZko8r

He has developed incredibly well in the position and has improved the timing of his throws, as well as retaining the incredible use of his legs.

Jackson had a slight down year in 2021, having been injured and throwing only 16 touchdowns as a result. However, with injuries now behind him, we can look forward to Jackson getting back to his electric best.

#3 – Trevor Lawrence

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Some may wildly disagree with this selection based on how dismal a rookie year Trevor Lawrence had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, you don’t become a good quarterback overnight and there aren’t any long-standing fitness issues that are hindering him.

The reality is that Lawrence simply arrived in a bad situation in Jacksonville, not aided by the questionable behaviour of coach Urban Meyer. Yet, Lawrence also suffered from perhaps being over-hyped coming out of college. There is little doubt that Lawrence is the best and most natural QB to emerge since Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning.

Despite the sense that fans expected too much from him in 2021, he will most likely be a success in the NFL.

NFL-ready is a phrase that has taken on new meaning in recent years as college players have gotten more prepared for the professional scene. In another generation, Lawrence’s rookie season would have been deemed okay, especially given how poor the team around him is.

What shone through was the leadership the former Clemson quarterback possesses. In difficult moments, he spoke well to the media and really got his team galvanised and united.

This, like with Burrow, can make a lot of difference in the NFL and it’s not unwise to expect Lawrence to be one of the true megastars in the NFL by 2027.

#2 – Patrick Mahomes

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is already considered the best quarterback in the NFL. His performances with Kansas City have been so good that the position has virtually been revolutionised by his work. If you consider Steph Curry as a player who ignited a change in characteristics for Point Guards in the NBA, then Mahomes is the NFL equivalent.

Whether it's underarm throws, sidearm throws, or even shovel passes to Travis Kelce in the endzone, Mahomes has it all. He’s a hardworking and likable character who has already won a Super Bowl and lost another.

The only factor preventing Mahomes from reaching the zenith of this list is the fact that he may see the parts around him crumble in Kansas City. Kelce will not be able to play in his physical style forever and Mahomes has already lost a prime receiver in Tyreek Hill.

Andy Reid is another figure who can’t go on in the NFL indefinitely. With expected changes around the team, it leaves the possibility that the back end of the next five years could see Mahomes on his own at Arrowhead Stadium.

#1 – Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills is a franchise that doesn’t have happy memories. Every spec of its success has been followed by disappointment and heartache.

After being the runt of the litter in the AFC East for years, watching Tom Brady pick up championship trophy after championship trophy, the Bills finally got a spark.

Josh Allen has proven to have been that spark. Not only has he developed into an incredible quarterback on the field, but he has carried the city of Buffalo into a new era. One with hope and excitement, and not a perennial fear of dark clouds.

Allen’s focus on improving as a QB has been notable and he’s gradually developing in lockstep with the roster around him. He’s in a fortunate situation in his division right now and fans can expect regular playoff trips for years to come.

Whilst falling just short in the playoffs in 2021, Allen will be back and you’d be a brave individual to bet against him winning a Super Bowl by 2027.

TikiAndTierneyWFAN @TikiAndTierney



on huge



omny.fm/shows/tiki-and… "Josh Allen has the best arm in the entire NFL, can through it out of the stadium, can run. Absolute phsyical superstar. Josh Allen is worth Every. Single. Penny. Brilliant move by the Bills" @BrandonTierney on huge #bills Josh Allen contract "Josh Allen has the best arm in the entire NFL, can through it out of the stadium, can run. Absolute phsyical superstar. Josh Allen is worth Every. Single. Penny. Brilliant move by the Bills"@BrandonTierney on huge #bills Josh Allen contractomny.fm/shows/tiki-and… https://t.co/ZtVagHdslY

