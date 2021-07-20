Ranking the 10 best Dallas Cowboys in NFL history

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the most storied franchise in the NFL. As a country, one of the defining aspects of the United States is their association with Cowboys. On a world stage, it does not get much more American than the Dallas Cowboys. In their history, the Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowl trophies.

In their recent history, the Cowboys have not quite reached the same heights after the start of the 21st century. However, there are still plenty of eye-popping players from both sides of the turn of the century. From Roger Staubach to Troy Aikman to Tony Romo and everyone in between, here are the ten best players to ever play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Best Dallas Cowboys to ever wear the uniform (1/3)

#10 - DeMarcus Ware, defensive end

DeMarcus Ware was drafted in 2005 with the 11th overall pick. He went on to play nine seasons with the Cowboys. In those seasons, he earned a franchise record 117 sacks and 32 forced fumbles. He played in 141 games with the Cowboys from 2005-2013.

As an added bonus, he was instrumental after leaving the Cowboys to join the Denver Broncos. Without Ware to pair with Von Miller, the Broncos would not have won a Super Bowl in 2015. Put simply, he was able to dominate no matter where he was. As a football player, it is tough to get that much credit.

#9 - Dez Bryant, WR

While the end of Dez Bryant's career, was much less shiny than the start, Bryant's presence was a core of the Cowboys experience from 2011-2017. Bryant hit his peak in 2012-2014. In 2012, Bryant had 92 receptions for 1382 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2013, Bryant had 93 receptions for 1233 yards and 13 touchdowns.

2014 was Dez Bryant's best season in the NFL. He earned 88 catches for 1320 yards and 16 touchdowns. In total, Bryant had 7459 yards on 531 receptions and a whopping 73 touchdowns. That is equivalent to 438 points scored for the Cowboys, without counting extra points. Including extra points, Bryant gave the Cowboys a chance at 511 points.

His last season in Dallas was in 2017, when he earned 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He missed 2018 with an Achillies injury and was out of football in 2019. He was given a brief period with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, when he played in six games and earned two touchdowns. It remains to be seen if he will show up in the NFL in 2021.

