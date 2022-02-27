NFL Rumors: Analysts peg JuJu Smith-Schuster to join Eagles in free agency 

JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be at the top of NFL analysts' top free agents' list. After all, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury that caused him to miss all but five games of the 2021 season. But make no mistake, Smith-Schuster will have a healthy market in free agency.

One possibility is that Smith-Schuster jumps to the other Pennsylvania team, the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN analysts Matt Bowen and Tim McManus suggested the idea in an article published on Friday.

Bowen gave extremely sound reasoning as to why the partnership could work between the two sides. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a bigger receiver than DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Quez Watkins. Bowen believes Nick Sirianni will enjoy the different skillset he brings.

"I think you need a bigger slot receiver [Schuster is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds], someone who is physical, with catch-and-run traits," Bowen said. "Someone who can work the middle of the field and has enough lower-body explosiveness to create after the catch... I think he would fit what Sirianni wants in the middle of the field. He's tough, he's physical, he's a detailed route runner, and he'll compete inside the numbers."

McManus agreed, noting that the experience Smith-Schuster would add to the youthful wide receiver room is invaluable.

ESPN isn't the first publication to pair the two together, as Pro Football Network suggested JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Eagles in January.

It would be an intelligent decision by the Eagles, who need to give Jalen Hurts as much ammunition as possible to succeed in 2022.

JuJu Smith-Schuster almost joined the Eagles in 2021

Smith-Schuster being tied to the Eagles dates back to the 2021 offseason when the former second-round pick was an unrestricted free agent. The 2018 Pro Bowler had a multi-year deal from the Eagles that would've paid him more money than he ultimately received from the Steelers.

Ultimately, his love for Pittsburgh and his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger compelled him to return.

Smith-Schuster's best season came in 2018 when he earned 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to live up to that production since.

But he doesn't deserve all the blame, as the Steelers offense had to change after the 2018 season due to Roethlisberger's advancing age and arm limitations.

Smith-Schuster is a functional slot receiver who can work the middle of the field and get open with his speed. He merely needs the right quarterback and scheme around him to be maximized.

Playing for Hurts and the Eagles could provide him with the chance he's needed to prove his value in the NFL.

