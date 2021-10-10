Saints vs Washington: Injury report and Starting lineup - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 season

Saints vs Washington Injury Report and Starting Lineup - Week 5

As the Washington Football team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints, Washington should look beyond quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and run with Taylor Heinicke for the rest of the season. He's had over 20 fantasy football points in his three starts and has eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Hopefully, running back Antonio Gibson can fight through his current injury and avoid missing time.

Ironically, Washington's defense was predicted to be a top-5 unit by now. Instead, they have allowed at least 20 points in every game and 400 total yards twice.

The defensive line is good, but should be much better, as should the entire defense that is ranked 29th.

The New Orleans Saints are 2-2 on the season and have cooled off since their miraculous Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. Jameis Winston had five TDs in Week one but has just three touchdowns and two interceptions over the last three games.

He's only had over 200 yards once and is clearly in need of wide receiver Michael Thomas' talent. The defense has been pretty inconsistent this season, holding a team to under 14 in one game and then giving up over 24 the next.

New Orleans Saints vs Washington Football Team Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a few injured players heading into Sunday. Center Erik McCoy (calf) has not practiced all week and the same goes for tackle Terron Armstead (elbow). If the Saints are without two starters on the offensive line, Washington's pass-rushers could finally have a big day.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints’ RB Tony Jones Jr. is expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source.It helps explain why the Saints worked out RBs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Ryquell Armstead today. Saints’ RB Tony Jones Jr. is expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source.It helps explain why the Saints worked out RBs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Ryquell Armstead today.

Safety JT Gray (back) was limited on Thursday and is questionable but expected to play. CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) is back for full participation and will be back on the field this week.

PLAYER Position INJURY GAME STATUS Erik McCoy C Calf Out Terron Armstead OT Elbow Out JT Gray S Back TBD Marshon Lattimore CB Hand TBD

Washington Football Team

PLAYER POSITION INJURY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY GAME STATUS Benjamin St-Juste DB Concussion LP FP FP - James Smith-Williams DE Toe LP FP FP - JD McKissic RB Ankle LP FP FP - Matt Ioannidis DT Knee LP LP FP - Deshazor Everett S Knee LP LP FP - Jonathan Allen DT Knee LP LP FP - Anthony Gibson RB Shin DNP LP LP Questionable Cole Holcomb LB Shoulder DNP LP LP Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Groin DNP DNP LP Questionable Brandon Scherff G Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Dyami Brown WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable Cam Sims WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Daron Payne DT Toe - - - Questionable

There are more players on Washington's injury report than a team can have players on the field at once. Four players have not practiced once this week: guard Brandon Scherff (knee), wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), wide receiver Cam Sims (knee) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin).

Taylor Heinicke could be without three pass-catchers and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore will also be responsible for shadowing Terry McLaurin. This may make for a long day for Washington's passing game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Washington Football Team LB Jon Bostic suffered a pec injury yesterday, source said, and he’ll have an MRI today. There is a fear it’s a serious one, but the tests will tell the full story. Washington Football Team LB Jon Bostic suffered a pec injury yesterday, source said, and he’ll have an MRI today. There is a fear it’s a serious one, but the tests will tell the full story.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder) is questionable but was upgraded and allowed to have limited practice this week. Running back Antonio Gibson (shin) revealed he is playing on a stress fracture in his shin but is fighting through minor pain.

It's unclear how long Washington will allow him to play on the injury.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), safety Deshazor Everett (knee), defensive tackle Matt Loannidis (knee), running back JD McKissic (ankle), defensive end James Smith-Williams (toe) and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) were all back in practice on Friday and expected to play.

New Orleans Saints vs Washington Football Team Starting Lineup

Washington Football Team

QB Taylor Heinicke | RB Antonio Gibson | WR Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE Ricky Seal-Jones | OL Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer, Sam Cosmi

DL Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jared Norris | CB Kendall Fuller, William Jackson lll, Benjamin St-Juste | S Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K Dustin Hopkins | P Tress Way

New Orleans Saints

Also Read

QB Jameis Winston | RB Alvin Kamara | WR Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Ty Montgomery | TE Adam Trautman | OL James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, Ryan Ramczyk

DL Cameron Jordan, Christian Ringo, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB Zack Baun, Demario Davis, Pete Werner | CB Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Desmond Trufant | S Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K Cody Parkey | P Blake Gillikin

Edited by LeRon Haire