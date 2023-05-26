Shannon Sharpe expects Patrick Mahomes to sign monster deal leaving Tom Brady's career earnings far behind

Patrick Mahomes and his NFL career will have him likely wearing a gold jacket by the time he hangs up the cleats. For now, Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league, coming off his second career MVP award last season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion isn't looking to revamp his contract, but Shannon Sharpe asserts Mahomes will get a monster deal.

Sharpe senses that the Chiefs star will exceed the legendary Tom Brady with respect to career earnings in the future:

"Y'all thought, y'all really thought that he was gonna play all 10 years under this deal. Really? Y'all know how they do them quarterback, they take care of him quarterbacks. They can come back and revisit this. Yeah. And plus, he has the luxury of having something that most of them don't.

"He does 20 million a year in endorsements off the field. So he isn't missing any money. Yeah, they go take care of, he's about to be the highest paid. They might make the contract 10 years, $750 million."

The comparison of Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady seems fair, as some think that Mahomes could be the next Brady. The Kansas City Chiefs star trails Brady in Super Bowl wins by five (two to Brady's seven) and in Super Bowl appearances by seven (three to Brady's 10).

Tom Brady's career earnings in the NFL

In all, Tom Brady earned close to $333 million in career earnings during his 23 seasons in the NFL. A vast majority of those career earnings came from his two decades with the New England Patriots ($235.2 million).

The remaining $97.8 million came from his final three seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Breaking down Patrick Mahomes' current contract and investments

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes inked a 10-year, $450,000,000 contract with the Chiefs in July 2020. It included a $10 million signing bonus and almost $142 million guaranteed. He had two years left on his rookie deal when he signed this contract. He'll be under this contract with Kansas City till 2032, at age 37.

The former Texas Tech star also made a great deal when it comes to investments. Earlier this year, the quarterback purchased an equity stake in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Kansas City Current.

He is also part of the ownership groups in the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball and Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.

The NFL star also has investments in Major League Pickleball, the wearable technology provider Whoop, the sports mobile platform Buzzer, and the performance technology company Hyperice.

