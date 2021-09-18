Raiders vs Steelers Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers were underdogs entering the Week 1 road game against the Buffalo Bills, but went on a run, scoring twenty unanswered points to a 23-16 victory, starting the season 1-0.

The Las Vegas Raiders also had a come-from-behind win in a wild Monday Night overtime 33-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens, also starting the season 1-0.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now host the Las Vegas Raiders at home, welcoming a full stadium of fans back after nearly two years. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is nearing a career milestone that he could achieve this weekend. Roethlisberger needs just three passing touchdowns to make the 400 career passing touchdown mark.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:00PM EST

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6.5 point favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders. The over/under is 47 points. The money line is +250 for the Las Vegas Raiders and -300 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers covered the spread 10 out of 16 times in the 2020 NFL season. The Steelers should get a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 matchup as well.

The Steelers defense will prove to be too much for the Raiders offense and Pittsburgh will head forward 2-0.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders

Running back Josh Jacobs is out for Week 2 against the Steelers with a toe and ankle injury. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is also out with a quad injury that he suffered on a run early in Monday night's game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who didn’t practice this week because of toe and ankle injuries, was ruled out vs #Steelers . Kenyan Drake is the next man up. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who didn’t practice this week because of toe and ankle injuries, was ruled out vs #Steelers. Kenyan Drake is the next man up.

Offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out for the second consecutive week as he is still dealing with a calf injury. Defensive end Carl Nassib is questionable for Sunday as he is dealing with both a pectoral and toe injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers announced Friday that defensive lineman Carlos Davis will be out Sunday against the Raiders, he is dealing with a knee injury and should return Week 3.

Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush are both listed as questionable due to groin injuries.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Head to Head

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has a key weapon in Darren Waller, which was clear as he set a Raiders franchise record for targets on Monday night. The Raiders will also be without running back Josh Jacobs, which takes away from their running game.

That's compared to the Steelers, who have a talented wide receiving and tight end squad that gives Ben Roethlisberger options.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense lacked a lot of production against the Bills, even with a new offensive coordinator and rookie running back. It was the performance by the defense and special teams that helped secure the Steelers victory over the Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions

The Pittsburgh Steelers as a whole, have a lot more key players than the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 1, the offense was struggling while the special teams along with defense picked it up and brought them back, playing as a team.

Prediction:

The Pittsburgh Steelers will win in an effort led by the defense. As the Steelers offense continues to get game-time reps, the defense will continue to hold back opponents. Led by Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt, the Steelers defense is capable of keeping the team in the game.

