Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Who has the best wide receiver trio?

In the first game of the 2021 NFL regular season, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Not only will it be the return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, it will also be a faceoff of two of the best wide receiving cores in the National Football League.

Is it the Cowboys or Bucs who have the best wide receivers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers number one wide receiver is Mike Evans. Evans, who was drafted out of Texas A&M in 2014 has been a staple on the Bucs offense and has had a record-setting seven consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards. Evans is one of the best wide receivers in the league and within the last few seasons, got even more help on the offense.

Reminder that Mike Evans is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with 7 straight 1,000-yard seasons 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/ld3939JSSk — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2021

The Bucs' number two wide receiver, Chris Godwin, had a 1,000 yard season in 2019. Godwin played just twelve regular-season games in 2020 due to a concussion. Tampa Bay signed Godwin to the franchise tag this offseason, and if he had reached free agency he would have been one of the most sought after wide receivers on the market.

The Bucs' third receiver on the depth chart could be seen as either veteran Antonio Brown or third-year receiver Scotty Miller. Miller is a valued slot receiver who has been known to make big plays when the Bucs need him most. It was Miller's 39 yard touchdown reception that helped the Bucs with the NFC Title at Lambeau Field en route to the Super Bowl this past January.

For Brown, the Buccaneers gave him an opportunity to reignite his career. After a tumultuous few seasons, Brown was signed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay and had to prove himself. Brown had seven 1,000 yard seasons in his nine seasons with the Steelers. He started four games with the Bucs in 2020, playing in eight on the road to his first Super Bowl victory.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiving core has three solid receivers who could all be WR 1 on the depth chart. Amari Cooper had two 1,000+ yard seasons with the Raiders before being traded to the Cowboys in 2019, where he has two consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Cooper is also undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The Cowboys wide receiver depth chart is so stacked that either second-year players CeeDee Lamb or Michael Gallup can be seen as WR 2. Lamb showed a lot of promise in his rookie season even without his starting quarterback. Lamb had 935 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season with the second and third string quarterbacks throwing at him. Lamb should breakout out even more in 2021 with Prescott at the helm.

COWBOYS GAME REPLAY 🎬: Garrett Gilbert connects with CeeDee Lamb for the TD! ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/muwemcby57 — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) June 30, 2021

Gallup, who is on a contract year, had over 1,100 receiving yars in 2019 and 843 yards in 2020. If Gallup tests free agency after the 2021 season, he could easily be the number one receiver on any team. When Dak Prescott returns this season, he easily has three of the best targets a quarterback could ask for.

Will Michael Gallup hit 1,000 receiving yards in 2021? pic.twitter.com/Q1OuF02dyd — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 6, 2021

Statistically, the Dallas Cowboys have the best wide receiver trio over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Any of the three wide receivers on the Cowboys could be top receivers on their own. All three are capable of 1,000+ yard seasons and have speed and good hands.

While Chris Godwin could be WR 1, it's Mike Evans' role with the Buccaneers and the receivers are seen as a supporting cast. Antonio Brown, the number one receiver in Pittsburgh, has had lingering injuries, including a knee injury that has cut his production down the last few seasons.

The Septmber 9, 2021 matchup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys will be a "Clash of the Titans" in terms of wide receiver trios.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar