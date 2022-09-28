"One of the most traumatizing moments" - Tom Brady's wife Gisele was in tears after her first Alexander McQueen show

For over a decade, Gisele Bundchen ruled the modeling industry. Starting out when she was just a teenager, Bundchen came a long way even before she met Tom Brady. Her journey, however, wasn't without some struggles early on.

Having traveled to the USA to make a career, Bundchen's first proper break was with the designer and fashion brand Alexander McQueen. She did the London show in 1998, her breakthrough coming shortly after. While the McQueen show taught Bundchen a lot, it also ended up traumatizing the supermodel.

According to Bundchen in a Vogue video, she was not exactly what people were looking for. She did 42 castings in total before getting selected for McQueen's show. Although, it was not all perfect.

"This was one of the most traumatizing moments. I mean, I didn't speak English. It was my first show season in London."

"I was like, ‘Is it a T-shirt or something?’ No, it was this. So I started crying. I was walking the whole time thinking, ‘I hope my dad doesn’t ever see this picture.' But that's why I have the memory of this show. All I wanted to do was leave, but, you know, it’s one of those things that makes you stronger."

Back then, Bundchen could not even speak English very well. The now-42-year-old was crying before the show, while trying not to ruin the make-up before the show began.

Did Gisele's career take a backseat after marrying Tom Brady?

Bundchen married Tom Brady in 2009, retiring from the runway shortly after. Though she still often shoots for a magazine or brand, she has stepped away from the runway altogether.

Tom Brady at Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reports even claimed that Brady's unretiring caused a rift between the couple. Bundchen expected Brady to step up and focus on their family after retirement. Of course, they have made it a point to spend time with their children, even flying to New York for son Jack's birthday.

Despite multiple rumors, Brady and Bundchen are yet to speak directly about their marriage.

Bundchen, who is usually at home games with their family, was a no-show against the Green Bay Packers. Brady did share some heartfelt moments with their children on the field though. Fans have been waiting for a proper update from the NFL's power couple, hoping to see them together soon.

