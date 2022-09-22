Tom Brady on ‘The Voice’ ? John Legend makes a bold comparison on hit reality TV show

Tom Brady seems to be getting mentioned in every facet of pop culture these days. No matter the situation, there always seems to be a comparison to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

This week on the season premiere of NBC's 'The Voice', singer and coach John Legend compared one of the young contestants to Brady.

Brayden Lape, a 15-year-old Michigan native, is not only a singer but also an all-around athlete. Described as someone who is literally good at everything, Lape impressed country music star Blake Shelton. In fact, Shelton was the only Voice coach to turn his chair around and choose Lape for his team.

“I may have an ace in the whole with this kid. I can’t believe I’m the only person who turned around. This kid is a singer-songwriter. He’s folk. He’s pop. He’s a great addition to my team is what he is.”

The young singer-songwriter reminded all about the other coaches of Shelton. Singer John Legend told Shelton that he was essentially going to be the star of his team, or the 'Tom Brady" of his team:

“You got yourself a Tom Brady on your team.”

Fans of 'The Voice' will have to keep watching this season to see if the 'GOAT' of Blake Shelton's team goes on to win this season.

Will Gisele Bundchen support Tom Brady in Week 3 matchup against Packers?

Since quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his wife Gisele Bundchen has been seen at the Bucs' home games at Raymond James Stadium. Although not present at every away game, the supermodel is typically a regular to the homestand.

This week, the Buccaneers will finally have their home opener in Tampa. And, it's a big game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers - a team that Brady has had great success over, especially since joining the Bucs. But, according to the New York Post, an unnamed source believes that if Bundchen isn't in attendance at the game, it could signal the end.

"The NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. A source said, 'Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.'”

Bundchen sent a tweet of support for the quarterback and the Buccaneers before their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. This is something that she typically does before a game. She did not do so in Week 1 before the match against New Orleans Saints.

As the saga surrounding the quarterback continues to make headlines, there is no doubt that all eyes will be looking for Bundchen.

