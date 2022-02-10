"I think I want to go back to the football field" - Tom Brady tipped to return to NFL by Michael Irvin 

NFL legend Michael Irvin has some advice for Tom Brady as he goes into the next chapter of his life.

Tom Brady announced his retirement just last week, ending an era in the National Football League. After sounding confident in his decision to step away from the game that he played for 22 years, he mentioned a possible comeback earlier this week on his "Let's Go" podcast.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and Rich Eisen spoke about Brady's comments on a possible return on the NFL Network's "Super Bowl Opening Night" broadcast earlier this week. Irvin spoke about the transition from leaving a playing career in the National Football League to spending more time at home.

"That's what I'm saying Rich. That's what I'm saying. Trust me, when you're in the midst of it and you're in the grind all the time, you can get a little leery and weary of that grind. But, once you get a break for about five or six months, and you go home. And you just left the football field where you were bossing everybody and now you go home and you are being bossed. By five months of that, you would be like, 'I think I want to go back to the football field.' I'm telling you right now! My Bishop told me this when I retired, he said "Son, just work your way back into your house." I said, "But I pay all the bills". He said, "I know, just work your way, don't go try and boss the house."-Michael Irvin

Irvin also added that Brady's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, has been in charge of the home life all these years while he has been playing football.

The former wide receiver joked that after a few months of that, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will be eager to get back to football.

"So, Tom has to work his way back into the house. And you know, because Gisele's running all the shots at the house. He's been running all the shots in the field. He has to come in and he's not the shot caller. About three to four months of that for an Alpha male, he might be on the field, calling some more shots soon after that."-Michael Irvin

Rich Eisen then proceeded to ready another quote from the quarterback on his podcast. Where he says that he isn't ready to play right now but you just never know what is going to happen.

"I'm not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that, but at the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life."-Tom Brady

How many years did Michael Irvin play in the NFL?

Michael Irvin is one of the few players in the NFL to have played his entire career with just one team. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall selection in the 1988 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver was part of the Cowboys team that went on to win three Super Bowls in the 1990s. The five-time Pro Bowl selection played for 12 seasons in the NFL.

He totaled 750 receptions for 11,904 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns. He was also selected to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

