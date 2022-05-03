Top 5 free agents still available after NFL Draft

The NFL offseason is an opportunity for teams to improve their rosters through free agency and the NFL Draft. While many free agents have already been signed and the 2022 NFL Draft has been completed, there are still plenty of available players who can help improve a team right now. Here are the five best free agents who are still available in the 2022 NFL offseason.

5 best available NFL free agents

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



S Tyrann Mathieu

WR Odell Beckham

TE Rob Gronkowski

OL JC Tretter

DL Akiem Hicks

DE Jadeveon

T Duane Brown

LB Melvin Ingram

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Bryce Callahan

WR Will Fuller

DL Ndamukong Suh As the draft is ending tonight, still ton of quality FAs left, among them:S Tyrann MathieuWR Odell BeckhamTE Rob GronkowskiOL JC TretterDL Akiem HicksDE Jadeveon Clowney T Duane BrownLB Melvin IngramWR Jarvis LandryCB Bryce CallahanWR Will FullerDL Ndamukong Suh As the draft is ending tonight, still ton of quality FAs left, among them:S Tyrann MathieuWR Odell BeckhamTE Rob GronkowskiOL JC TretterDL Akiem HicksDE Jadeveon ClowneyT Duane BrownLB Melvin IngramWR Jarvis LandryCB Bryce CallahanWR Will FullerDL Ndamukong Suh

#5 - Ndamukong Suh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh

Generating a pass rush from the interior of the defensive line is a difficult task for all teams and players. While it's rare for an interior defensive lineman to consistently record sacks, Ndamukong Suh is one of the few who has been able to do so during his entire career. Suh has recorded, at least, four sacks in 10 of his 12 seasons while also registering six or more sacks in six seasons.

The only thing working against Suh right now is his age as he is 35 years old entering the 2022 season. That hasn't shown much sign of slowing him down just yet as he has recorded six sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is still a solid defensive lineman who can help just about any defense.

#4 - Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry struggled with injuries during the 2021 NFL season, but before that, he was one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. He exceeded 70 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first seven seasons.

Landry is a solid route runner with excellent hands. He does most of his work in the middle of the field on intermediate routes, which is something that could help just about any offensive scheme.

5 Best free agents who are still available in the 2022 NFL offseason

49ers & NFL News 24/7 @49ersSportsTalk



Tyrann Mathieu

OBJ

Julio Jones

Duane Brown

Jadeveon Clowney

Melvin Ingram

Gronkowski

Akiem Hicks

Jerry Hughes

JC Tretter



Big day today in terms of Free Agency. Any veteran signed after 4PM ET doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula. Some big #NFL free agents remain:Tyrann MathieuOBJJulio JonesDuane BrownJadeveon ClowneyMelvin IngramGronkowskiAkiem HicksJerry HughesJC TretterBig day today in terms of Free Agency. Any veteran signed after 4PM ET doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula. Some big #NFL free agents remain:Tyrann MathieuOBJJulio JonesDuane BrownJadeveon ClowneyMelvin IngramGronkowskiAkiem HicksJerry HughesJC TretterBig day today in terms of Free Agency. Any veteran signed after 4PM ET doesn’t count against the compensatory pick formula. https://t.co/FCjZdKONGZ

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has exceeded 70 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in five of his eight seasons. He has also eclipsed 90 receptions for 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns three times, though he hasn't done so in five years.

Beckham proved last season that, while he's motivated, he can still be a great offensive weapon. He scored seven touchdowns in 11 games for the Los Angeles Rams last year, including in the playoffs, while helping them win a Super Bowl. He injured his knee in the finals game of the 2021 season, which complicated his situation during the 2022 free agency period.

#2 - Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Edge rushers are some of the most valuable positions in the NFL, and Jadeveon Clowney is one of the best still available in free agency. He has recorded nine or more sacks in three of the last five seasons while also forcing ten fumbles during that time.

In addition to being a top pass rusher, Clowney is a strong defender against the opposing rushing attack as well. He consistently sets the edge in all defensive schemes while being capable of playing both defensive end and outside linebacker on either side of the formation.

#1 - Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He has exceeded 800 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in five of his 11 seasons so far. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and chosen as a first-team All-Pro four times while winning four Super Bowl rings.

In addition to his legendary statistics as a receiver, Gronkowski is an efficient blocker as well. He consistently helps create lanes in the rushing game and chips in for pass protection when needed as well.

Edited by Windy Goodloe