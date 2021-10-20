Top 5 NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7 ft. D'Ernest Johnson and Christian Kirk

It's that time of the week where you look at your fantasy football lineup and identify what areas to strengthen through the waiver wire. The waiver wire allows owners to snag a top player before other players in their league.

If your roster has been hit by an injury bug and you are looking for replacements, here are five players to target on the waiver wire:

Top Five Fantasy football Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

#1 - D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns are thin at running back but D'Ernest Johnson and John Kelly are getting in work with Johnny Stanton today. #Browns are thin at running back but D'Ernest Johnson and John Kelly are getting in work with Johnny Stanton today. https://t.co/TSbJ9xfJDA

Nick Chubb was ruled out for Week 6 and Kareem Hunt ended up with a severe calf injury, leaving the Cleveland Browns thin in the backfield.

D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton will see larger roles in Week 7, but Johnson is a better waiver wire pickup in fantasy football. He will be the featured running back while Felton will have a more versatile role.

#2 - Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

PHNX Cardinals @PHNX_Cardinals Contract year Christian Kirk is v good Contract year Christian Kirk is v goodhttps://t.co/BKOoHORQSn

Christian Kirk has been pretty explosive this season in fantasy football and seems to be building a solid connection with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kirk has been a consistent starter and has scored more than 10 points in the past two games. The Arizona Cardinals have a favorable matchup next week as they take on the Houston Texans. Kirk will likely score plenty of fantasy points.

#3 - Case Keenum, QB, Cleveland Browns

Fred Greetham @FredGreetham9 #Browns Case Keenum and Nick Mullens the only 2 on the field during the open part of practice at QB. Baker Mayfield was not seen on the field. #Browns Case Keenum and Nick Mullens the only 2 on the field during the open part of practice at QB. Baker Mayfield was not seen on the field. https://t.co/mkbPsIjgnc

Even if Case Keenum doesn't start Week 7, it is wise to pick him up off waivers this week. Baker Mayfield is playing through a dislocated shoulder, but he may not be able to play through the pain all year.

It's still not 100% certain that Mayfield will play on Thursday, and Keenum will be stepping up if needed. Keenum is a solid fantasy football option at QB2.

#4 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson scored his first NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and is seeing a steady role as a pass-catcher. Damien Harris could be limited by an ankle injury and Stevenson is proving to be a reliable option in the backfield.

Fifteen fantasy football points against Dallas is a fantastic performance and the Patriots face the New York Jets in Week 7. Stevenson could have an even better outing against the Jets.

#5 -Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Chris Kouffman @ckparrot Tua Tagovailoa in the 4th Quarter:63 of 81 (78%) for 626 yards (7.7 ypa), 5 TD, 2 INT3 Sacks (-20 yd), 9 runs for 41 yards, 3 rush TD109 passer rating. Tua Tagovailoa in the 4th Quarter:63 of 81 (78%) for 626 yards (7.7 ypa), 5 TD, 2 INT3 Sacks (-20 yd), 9 runs for 41 yards, 3 rush TD109 passer rating.

Tua Tagovailoa returned from his rib injury to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He went without DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Will Fuller and still managed over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Granted, it was against Jacksonville, but it does bode well for fantasy football owners in need of a quarterback. Tua is a streaming option in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, with several of his weapons returning.

Edited by LeRon Haire