Top 5 NFL players under 30 heading into 2022 season

The prime years of an NFL career usually come prior to turning 30 years old for most players in the majority of positions across the league. This is due to the high amount of physicality in modern football and the extreme amount of athleticism it requires to perform at an elite level.

Many of the best players in the NFL are still in their 20s, dominating the league currently and still have bright futures ahead of them as they continue to develop their skill sets. Here are the top five players who will remain under 30 years old for the entire 2022 NFL season.

Top 5 NFL players under 30 years old heading into the 2022 season

#5 - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp had one of the best seasons by any wide receiver of all time during the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams. He completed a rare accomplishment of winning the receiving triple crown by leading the entire league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Kupp recorded more than 300 receiving yards, more than any other player, while finishing with the second-most of all time in a single season, trailing only Calvin Johnson.

#4 - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry missed half of the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans due to a foot injury. Despite only appearing in eight games, he still finished the regular season ranked in the top ten in rushing yards. Prior to the injury, he was well on his way to leading the league in rushing for a third-straight season.

Henry was able to return for the NFL playoffs last year, showing that he should be past the injury now. If he remains healthy in 2022, he will seek to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards for a second time, as he did in the 2020 season and like he was on pace for in 2021.

#3 - TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt

TJ Watt led the entire league with 22.5 sacks during the 2021 season, tying Michael Strahan for the most sacks by any player in a single season in NFL history. Watt has recorded a massive 72 sacks and forced 22 fumbles since entering the league in 2017, leading all players in both categories during that time.

Watt has increased his single-season sack total each year that he has been in the league. If he continues that same trend during the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will set a new standard in the NFL record books.

#2 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen finished the 2021 season for the Buffalo Bills with 763 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, ranking third among quarterbacks in yards and first in rushing touchdowns. What makes him different from the other elite rushing quarterbacks is that he also has an elite arm.

Allen ranked eighth with 4,407 passing yards and also ranked seventh with 36 passing touchdowns. His versatile skill set is unmatched by any other quarterback, making him a truly unique talent. He is currently the betting favorite to win the MVP award for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Despite many considering the 2021 season a down year for Patrick Mahomes, he still ranked in the top five in the league in passing yards and touchdowns. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since taking over as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs four seasons ago.

During his historic start to his career, Mahomes became the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl ring and an MVP award. He is currently averaging a massive 4,677 passing yards and 38 touchdowns per season through four years as a starter.

