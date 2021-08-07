Top 5 NFL rookies who could be starters this season

When it comes to NFL rookies and their impact on their teams in their first season, sometimes it’s not the early draft picks who are the most impactful. In the 2021 NFL Draft, for instance, players like Najee Harris, Zach Wilson and even Trevor Lawrence are all expected to be starters, essentially from the start of the season.

But how about the other rookies who will be competing to secure a starting spot early in the 2021 season? They may end up being the biggest rookie playmakers of the campaign too. On that note, here's a look at five NFL rookies who could be starters in 2021:

#1 Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and proclaimed that he was QB1. The Bears then drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields less than two months later, though.

Meanwhile, the Bears had originally said that they would start Dalton from Week 1 to allow Fields to develop. Both quarterbacks have struggled and shown some rust early in camp, but Fields is showing that he may be more ready than most think him to be.

Fields could certainly start for the Chicago Bears sooner rather than later and be a consistent quarterback in the NFL.

#2 Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers

Beyond Davante Adams and the recently reacquired Randall Cobb is a rookie wide receiver with a lot of talent. The Green Bay Packers drafted Amari Rodgers in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. The Packers intend to use Rodgers in the slot and hopefully catch a significant number of passes from Aaron Rodgers.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he has thrown a lot at WR Amari Rodgers in the early going of camp and the rookie has held up well. His primary role now is in the slot and LaFleur said he’s excited about the different packages he can develop with Rodgers and the other WRs. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 6, 2021

#3 Roshod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' passing game was nearly non-existent in 2020 and one of the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had just about 2,700 passing yards last season compared to over 3,100 he tallied in 2019.

Rashod Bateman has been one of the most effective and standout players in the Ravens' training camp so far. He is a versatile wide receiver with great speed and hands, and should be a consistent target for Jackson beginning Week 1.

#4 Trey Lance, QB San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were ravished by injuries last season, which included their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There were rumors all off-season that the 49ers would draft a quarterback, and they did just that with Trey Lance.

Lance played just one game in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the team's hectic schedule. But whether Garoppolo will give him a run in training camp is still up in the air. At the moment, it appears Garoppolo's job to lose, but it almost seems inevitable that Lance could make a start at some point in the 2021 season.

#5 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon has been one of the best running backs in the NFL for quite some time. But with the departure of tailback Phillip Lindsay and Gordon being on a contract year, the Broncos acquired Javonte Williams, something that could work for them in the present and future.

Williams is a dominant back at UNC and could do that in the NFL too. While he was RB2 on the depth chart behind Gordon, he is unlikely to be there for too long.

