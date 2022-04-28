Top 6 richest NFL WRs with the highest net worth (2022)

Wide receivers are some of the highest-earning positions in the NFL. They are, also, commonly some of the most popular players in the NFL, creating many opportunities for endorsements. Based on their large contracts and business ventures off the field, here are the six richest wide receivers in the NFL based on net worth, according to data generated by Celebrity Net Worth.

NFL WRs with the highest net worth in 2022

#4 (tied) - Tyreek Hill - $40 million

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is a former United States Track and Field star and current superstar wide receiver. He was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL offseason and immediately signed the largest contract extension by any non-quarterback player of all time. The contract carries a total value of $120 million over the next four years, including a massive $72 million in guaranteed money.

#4 (tied) - AJ Green - $40 million

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green

AJ Green was a superstar wide receiver when he played with the Georgia Bulldogs and has put together a solid career for himself over the last decade plus since being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He is currently a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Among his many endorsements is a major deal with Nike.

AJ Green: 703 - 10,278 - 68

AJ Green: 703 - 10,278 - 68



Both came into the NFL in 2011. Both just finished a 1-year stint with their second rebound team.



Julio Jones: 879 - 13,330 - 61
AJ Green: 703 - 10,278 - 68
Both came into the NFL in 2011.

#4 (tied) - DeAndre Hopkins - $40 million

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins





@K1 & Hail Murray. @DeAndreHopkins had us out of our seats one year ago today. Hail Murray.@K1 & @DeAndreHopkins had us out of our seats one year ago today. https://t.co/ySfOJI9oni

DeAndre Hopkins spent the early part of his career with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the start of the 2020 season. He signed a massive contract extension with the Cardinals worth $54.5 million over two years. It was the largest contract by any non-quarterback ever at the time it was signed. He has also invested in many start-ups, including Beyond Meat and BioSteel.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr. - $45 million

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. started his career as one of the most talented wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. He is also now one of the most popular players in the league, with one of the biggest followings on social media of any athlete in the world, bringing him to true celebrity status.





BREAKING: Sports Icon Odell Beckham Jr. set to receive 100% of his new NFL contract in #Bitcoin BREAKING: Sports Icon Odell Beckham Jr. set to receive 100% of his new NFL contract in #Bitcoinhttps://t.co/cKXXWFIRLW

Beckham has been able to turn his popularity into a profit by being an attractive target for advertisers. He has landed endorsement deals with many major companies, including Nike, Dunkin Donuts, EA Sports, Foot Locker, ROAR and Lenovo. He is also an active investor in cryptocurrencies and even received his last contract payment in Bitcoin.

#1 (tied) - Larry Fitzgerald - $50 million

Legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, ranking toward the top of every career statistical category. He is also a legend for the Arizona Cardinals. While he chose to sit out the 2021 season and hasn't shown much interest in playing in the 2022 season, he has not yet officially retired.

Fitzgerald has landed many endorsement deals, including Nike and Nokia. He was also featured on two EA Sports video game covers, NCAAF 2005 and Madden 2010. In 2020, he used some of his wealth to purchase an ownership share in the Phoenix Suns basketball team in the NBA.

#1 (tied) - Julio Jones - $50 million

Wide receiver Julio Jones at the Super Bowl

Julio Jones is arguably the most dominant wide receiver in the last decade plus. He signed a fully guaranteed $66 million contract before the 2019 season, which was the most gurarteed money for any wide receiver ever at the time it was signed.

Alabama DieHards @DiehardsAlabama Happy Birthday Julio Jones 🥳 Happy Birthday Julio Jones 🥳❤️https://t.co/DZIRTTkcaz

Jones has turned his dominant play on the football field into large endorsements off of it. He has landed major deals with some of the richest companies in the world, including Under Armour, Visa, Bose and Chevrolet.

