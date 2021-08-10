Top NFL teams heading into the preseason: Where do the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots rank?

Heading into the NFL preseason, each team is technically 0-0. Some, though, are "more 0-0" than others.

More than any other month of the year, this list will likely look quite different at the end of the month. Quarterbacks will change, injuries will crop up, surprising cuts and retirements will also be announced.

All things considered, here is every team ranked prospects-wise heading into the 2021 preseason.

NFL teams ranked from best to worst

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has been in half of the NFL's Super Bowls since he was in the league. At this point, choosing the best-ranked team in the NFL has never been easier. Of course, he has knee issues and other bumps and bruises at this stage of his career. He is also not as mobile in the pocket as he used to be. However, Brady is a serial winner. Enough said.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

While Brady has been the talk of the NFL for the last two decades, young gun Patrick Mahomes will be the talk of the NFL for the next two. The Chiefs have been in the last two Super Bowls and were one drive away from a third in the last three years. Odds are, they'll be back again at the end of this year.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The biggest question facing the Buffalo Bills is whether Josh Allen will remain as motivated after he earned his massive new contract. Even if Allen shapes up to be 85 percent of the player he was in 2020, the team will still be in the hunt for the top seed in the NFL. Last season, the Bills went 13-3 and made it look easy. Allen threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

Josh Allen giving young Bills fans some memories they won’t forget anyone soon. He walked all the way around the field doing this pic.twitter.com/loE9XZd6ub — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 7, 2021

When sizing the Bills up against the rest of the AFC, the Chiefs appear to be the only team clearly better than the Bills.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers' holdout is over, so the Packers get to enjoy the rarefied air at the top of the NFL leaderboard for at least one more season. After making the NFC title game in back-to-back seasons, the Packers joined the Chiefs and Buccaneers in the "predictable run of excellence" club.

#5 - Baltimore Ravens

While the rest of the NFL is attempting to fool teams with a criss-cross of receiver routes, the Ravens are doing the exact opposite. They will be running down throats and kicking down doors.

Last season, their quarterback was a 1,000-yard rusher and also showed growth in throwing the football. Over the last few years, the Ravens have shown they can get into the playoffs, but have failed to make a deep run. This could be the year.

#6 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are finally over their playoff drought and are poised to make a deep run this year. Baker Mayfield has learned how to win in the NFL's regular season and his next step will be to win in big spots in the playoffs. It also helps to have two running backs fully capable of 1,000-yard seasons with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

#7 - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams took a big risk in shipping Jared Goff away for Matthew Stafford. While plenty of hype is coming out of the Rams' practices, it remains to be seen if Stafford can make the jump the Rams are hoping for. If Sean McVay can keep Stafford comfortable early in the season, the Rams could be a powerhouse in 2021.

#8 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks used to be a defensive slaughterhouse. Now, they're more of an offense-first organization. Last season, the Seahawks seemed to coast to a 12-4 record behind Russell Wilson's career-best 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

#9 - Tennessee Titans

With the Julio Jones trade, the Titans may have broken into the top five teams in the league. Now, with some time to digest the move, it is clear that Jones is not a surefire home run.

He's a 32-year-old wide receiver coming off a rough, injury-laden NFL season. If he can shape up to be 100 percent in Week 1, the Titans could shoot up the NFL rankings. That said, he needs to show it first.

#10 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Looking around at what other NFL pundits are saying, there is not much hope for the Steelers for some reason. Yes, Ben Roethlisberger had a rough December last year. However, he started the year 11-0. He pretty much made the NFL playoffs before his first loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

With a Le'Veon Bell-sized hole filled with Najee Harris and one of the best defenses in the NFL returning, there will be less pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, leading to a team that could coast to 13 wins in 2021.

Mid-tier teams

#11 - San Francisco 49ers

#12 - Dallas Cowboys

#13 - Miami Dolphins

#14 - Arizona Cardinals

#15 - New England Patriots

#16 - New Orleans Saints

#17 - Washington Football Team

#18 - Minnesota Vikings

#19 - Los Angeles Chargers

#20 - Las Vegas Raiders

Better luck next year

#21 - Denver Broncos

#22 - Atlanta Falcons

#23 - Indianapolis Colts

#24 - Chicago Bears

#25 - Cincinnati Bengals

#26 - Philadelphia Eagles

#27 - Detroit Lions

#28 - Jacksonville Jaguars

#29 - Carolina Panthers

#30 - New York Giants

#31 - New York Jets

#32 - Houston Texans

Edited by Colin D'Cunha