Trevor Lawrence contract breakdown: We take a look at his salary cap and bonus details

It wasn't quite a holdout, but number one overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence finally signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were some negotiations between the rookie and the Jaguars but a very reasonable deal still got completed.

Trevor Lawrence Contract Breakdown

Lawrence inked a four-year deal with $36.8 million and a signing bonus of $24.1 million. One of the negotiations Trevor Lawrence wanted was a fully guaranteed contract, which he received. There is also the common fifth-year option included.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year, $36.8 million contract that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money and the standard fifth-year option, per source. @mgcsports and the @Jaguars finished off the deal yesterday, and Lawrence will be there on Day 1 of camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2021

Lawrence's signing bonus will be paid to him within 15 days with no off-set language included. Most of his pay for 2022, 2023, and 2024 will come from his roster bonus, as long as he reports within three days after the mandatory camp report date. Even if Trevor Lawrence starts the season on the non-football injury list (NFI), his contract is still guaranteed. That shouldn't be an issue for the Jaguars since Lawrence has remained healthy his entire career. He did get a torn shoulder labrum repaired during the offseason, but it shouldn't affect his play.

Trevor Lawrence wasn't the first rookie QB signed, as Chicago's Justin Fields signed his contract back in June. The new Jacksonville Jaguar has a pretty fair contract compared to previous number one picks: Joe Burrow got $36.1 million fully guaranteed in 2020, Baker Mayfield received a full $32.68 million, and Kyler Murray got $35.658 million fully guaranteed. It wasn't a record-setting NFL rookie deal (since the CBA won't allow any more five-year, $65 million rookie deals), but it was the biggest rookie deal since the rule change. If everything goes well for Lawrence (as they should), he could go from making just over $9 million a year to north of $30 million or more on his second deal.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar