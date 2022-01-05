Watch: Vikings HC has a savage response when asked if rookie Kellen Mond could start in Week 18 

If Minnesota Vikings fans thought that head coach Mike Zimmer was going to take a look at former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond this coming weekend, you thought wrong.

Zimmer has made it perfectly clear to the media that, despite the Vikings being eliminated from the playoffs, they will not, or, at least, he will not be taking a look at Kellen Mond.

Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL This is the coldest thing I’ve ever heard from a coach. My goodness. This is the coldest thing I’ve ever heard from a coach. My goodness. https://t.co/0FaufxxoQw

Zimmer, later, tried to clarify his statements on Kellen Mond via USA Today.

“I just meant [Mond] is the third-team quarterback,” said Zimmer. “I mean, he’s improved. He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player, but he’s third on the depth chart. So I kind of knew that. …You guys ask me those questions 10 minutes after the game, too. So that’s part of it as well.”

It's understandable that Zimmer might have been a little peeved after the Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers, 37-10, but still his answer did not bode well for Mond's future with the club for next year.

Kellen Mond played briefly against the Packers

The team had to play Sunday without first-team quarterback Kirk Cousins , who had to sit out because of COVID-19 protocols, which has affected a lot of NFL teams.

Cousins hasn't had a bad year starting for the Vikings; in fact, he has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. But it was quite obvious that not playing against the Packers Sunday may have cost his club a chance at the playoffs.

Now, one has to wonder if Cousins will be brought back next season or will the Vikings take a closer look at Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion at quarterback.

Thor Nystrom @thorku With Mannion back in, lemme ask…



How was the Kellen Mond era for you?



With Mannion back in, lemme ask…How was the Kellen Mond era for you? https://t.co/xlhYOUUiDl

Mannion had a respectable game against the Packers, throwing for 189 and 1 touchdown. Kellen Mond saw limited action as well, going 2/3 for 5 yards.

Mond was a runner and a passer at Texas A&M, and he would bring a different element to the club if he were to be given a chance at the position. But it sounds like it would take a lot for the Vikings to even consider Mond as their starter.

What's even worse for Mond is it doesn't sound like he'll get much of a chance to prove himself if his head coach has anything to say about it. And that's a shame because it sounds like this Vikings club needs a shakeup.

Also Read Article Continues below

And maybe that shakeup needs to start at the quarterback position.

Edited by Windy Goodloe