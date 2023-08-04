WATCH: Cowboys legend Troy Aikman goes wake surfing after reportedly finalizing divorce 

Troy Aikman looks to be enjoying his life this offseason as the Hall of Fame quarterback was recently seen wake surfing. This comes after reports that the divorce between him and Catherine Moody became official last month.

Aikman and Moody were married in 2017 after dating for a year. The report of the finalized divorce came after the 56-year-old was spotted with a new girlfriend in Italy in June.

Per an insider speaking to People, Aikman and his girlfriend are in love:

"They were very much into each other. They were dressed casually in workout clothes, and trying to avoid the crowds, but they were definitely happy and enjoying each other's company."

Troy Aikman reportedly finalizing divorce but Cowboys legend maintains silence on new partner

The Dallas Cowboys legend was married once before to Rhonda Worthey, a former publicist for the franchise.

He and Worthey were married for over a decade before separating in January 2011. The former couple shares two daughters together: Alexa Marie and Jordan Ashley.

More recently, Aikman has been pictured with Haley Clark. The pair were spotted getting cozy in June after pictures of the couple on vacation went viral. Clark was later forced to go private on Instagram after the news came to light.

Troy Aikman played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, leading the franchise to three Super Bowl victories. Dallas made the playoffs eight times in Aikman's 12 seasons under center.

Aikman is second all-time in Cowboys history in passing yards (32,942 yards) and third in touchdowns (165). The 1997 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Troy Aikman and his post-NFL career

Aikman with longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck

After Aikman's retirement in 2001, he immediately joined FOX Sports as an NFL color analyst. He would be with the network for two decades, calling six Super Bowls in the booth alongside Joe Buck.

The six-time Pro Bowler and Buck left Fox for ESPN last March to become the new broadcasting duo for Monday Night Football. Troy Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million deal to join ESPN.

He and Buck will begin their second season on ESPN when Monday Night Football is on September 11 as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills.