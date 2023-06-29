WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. pulls off stunning one-handed catch in Ravens minicamp

Odell Beckham Jr. found a home this offseason with the Baltimore Ravens as he looks to make an impact in the offense. The 30-year-old showed flashes of his time with Giants during the team's minicamp. He pulled off another one-handed catch to the delight of coaches and teammates.

It was a reminder of his time with the Giants when he pulled off a one-handed catch against the Cowboys back in 2015. The play was said to be the best catch in NFL history.

Baltimore signed the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to bolster their receiver room and give quarterback Lamar Jackson another weapon. The Baltimore Ravens were 30th in the league in receiving yards and 31st in passing plays of over 20 yards with 33. Odell Beckham Jr. has five seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving in his career.

The last Ravens wide receiver to have a 1,000-yard season with the team was Mike Wallace in the 2016 season with 1,017 yards. Baltimore also drafted Zay Flowers out of Boston College in this year's NFL Draft to pair with Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his career prior to the Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. with the Los Angeles Rams

Ravens fans are hoping to get that version of Beckham Jr. which won the AP Rookie of the Year award with the New York Giants. That season, he finished with 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His 108.8 yards per game led the NFL in that 2014 season.

In March 2019, the Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns after five seasons with the team. The wideout played 29 games with the Browns before the team released him, in November 2021. Beckham Jr. later joined the Los Angeles Rams soon after his release from Cleveland.

The veteran helped the Rams get to Super Bowl 56 that season but suffered a torn ACL in that game. He missed all of last season to recover and rehab from the injury. Now, Odell Beckham Jr. will look to help the Ravens get a Lombardi Trophy of their own this season.

