What happened to Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson’s Netflix show? All you need to know about shelved feature

Before Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson were top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, they were top stars in high school. Both players were the focal points of season four of the Netflix documentary “QB1: Beyond the Lights" which tracked three top high school recruits throughout their senior seasons.

The fourth season of the documentary was set to feature the soon-to-be Alabama Crimson Tide commit in Young. He was the No. 1 Rivals-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2020 out of Mater Dei High School in Southern California. Richardson was ranked No. 6, committing to the University of Florida, which is located in his hometown of Gainesville.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Libert, the showrunner of the documentary, spoke to Yahoo Sports about not being able to show the fourth season on Netflix:

“It's a little heartbreaking when you know that you have this window into their life before they sprung onto the national scene. There's this wonderful sort of archive of what their life was before, which would make people who are following their careers now appreciate them even more.

"To understand the roots, to understand the hard work that went into getting to where they are today. We'd love the world to see that.”

The editing and post-production for “QB1: Beyond the Lights" concluded near early March 2020, weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix canceled the fourth season and ultimately removed the other seasons from its platform.

Netflix never fully conveyed to the showrunners or the families why season four wasn’t shown. Those connected with the production noted that one of the reasons for the season not being shown was related to the timing of the pandemic. While fans won't see the stories of Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, they'll see them take the first step in their respective NFL journeys.

Anthony Richardson vs Bryce Young college stats: Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect comes out on top?

Comparing two of the top 2023 NFL draft quarterback prospects in college is night and day. Anthony Richardson played three seasons at the University of Florida but saw limited action in his first two seasons. Last year was Richardson's lone season as the Gators' quarterback.

He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his junior season. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt.

Bryce Young's freshman season with the Crimson Tide was one to forget as he played in just seven games. However, his sophomore season saw Young's rise to become one of the best in college football. He had 4,872 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021.

Young took home plenty of hardware due to his incredible season that year, winning the Heisman Trophy and AP Player of the Year. He was also a recipient of the Davey O'Brien, Manning, and Maxwell awards while becoming a Consensus All-American.

Bryce Young saw a slight dip in numbers, throwing for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his senior season last year.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes