What is the PUP list in NFL? How does it work?

Teams across the National Football League are beginning to take the field in their first official practices of the 2021 NFL training camp. However, there may be some players noticeably absent from said practices or even some that aren't picking up a heavy work load as of yet.

These players may be seen on the "Physically Unable to Perform" or PUP list for short.

Active PUP list vs. Reserve PUP list

These players can still attend team meetings, position meetings and use the team's facility for rehabilitation and medical purposes. These players aren't allowed to be participants in team practices, however.

Players who are placed on the PUP list during training camp and before the regular season begins are designated to the "Active PUP list". Players who are placed on the PUP list after the start of the season are designated to the "Reserve PUP list".

Players on the PUP list have to be cleared by a medical professional before they are allowed to resume physical activity and to participate in team practices.

Giants placed RB Saquon Barkley (knee), C Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), T Matt Peart (back), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and rookie CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) on the Active/PUP List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2021

Players that are designated to the PUP list do not count against the 53-man roster, but it does indeed take away from the 90-man roster.

Players on the PUP list can return to the field in a shorter amount of time than those on the Injured Reserve list who are usually out for a significant amount of time.

Players on the PUP list so far this season

NFL players who are still rehabbing injuries from last season and even from surgery this past offseason have already been placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a torn ACL last season, was placed on the PUP list as he continues to rehab the knee and work towards starting Week 1.

Saquon Barkley (knee) begins camp on the PUP list https://t.co/jQb9IUIZNI — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) July 22, 2021

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will also start training camp on the PUP list after he had ankle surgery in January. New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was thought to be a holdout from training camp, has reported and was subsequently placed on the PUP list with an apparent quad injury, which was unknown before he arrived.

Players who are placed on the PUP list at this point, early in the season, should be able to start Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on time.

