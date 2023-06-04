Tom Brady found great success when it came to playing in the Super Bowl throughout his NFL career. The legendary quarterback received praise from his seventh and final Super Bowl win in 2021. He led the Buccaneers to a dominating 31 - 9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

One fan whom Brady knows well congratulated him on the win. That fan was none other than Patriots fan and the mother of Brady's eldest son, actress Bridget Moynahan. She took to her Instagram to share her excitement over the win. Moynahan share this on her page:

Monyahan and her IG post on the Buccaneers win over the Chiefs. Credit: @bridgetmoynahan (IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He would win his unprecedented fifth Super Bowl MVP award, the most in NFL history. It was his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the first 20 with the New England Patriots.

He and the "Blue Bloods" actress dated for three years before breaking up in 2006. Their son Jack was born was born in August 2007.

The University of Michigan alum finished in the top five of that 2020 season in passing yards (4,633), touchdowns (40), and passer rating (102.2). He would play two more seasons with Tampa Bay before retiring for good after the 2022 season. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649).

He also holds the records for the most passing yards (13,400) and touchdowns (88) in the postseason.

Tom Brady: The NFL owner and broadcaster

Upon his retirement from the NFL, the 45-year-old reached a deal with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to purchase a share of the team. This ended nearly all of the speculation of him playing in the league again. However, he addressed it again in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times," said Brady.

In an interview with ESPN, he made it known that becoming a part-time NFL owner is a "dream come true." The NFL great will also find himself in the broadcasting booth as he'll join Fox Sports in 2024 as their lead NFL color analyst.

He inked a deal with the network last May to the tune of a 10-year, $375 million deal.

Poll : 0 votes