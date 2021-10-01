Who are the Top 5 NFL Draft 2022 Prospects? Mel Kiper Jr. names his picks

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and expert Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the most well-known names in the NFL Draft universe. It's only Week 4 of the 2021 season, but it's never too early to talk about the NFL Draft. On Thursday, Mel Kiper Jr. made a change to his Big Board and has a new Top 5.

Mel Kiper Jr. @MelKiperESPN



1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan



es.pn/3ma4OTD Top five prospects on my new 2022 Big Board:1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Top five prospects on my new 2022 Big Board:



1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan



es.pn/3ma4OTD

Top 5 NFL Draft 2022 Prospects on Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board

#1 - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Bobby Football @Rob__Paul My goodness. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a freak of nature. My goodness. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a freak of nature. https://t.co/do99CjtxYi

Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was ranked at #1 on the first Big Board for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thibodeaux remains the best draft prospect over all of the quarterbacks, according to Mel Kiper Jr.

Kayvon was First Team-All-Pac-12 last season and Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019. He had 9 sacks in 2019, 3 last year, and just one in his first game in 2021. Pass-rushers are the defensive QBs in today's NFL. If Thibodeaux can get to double-digit sacks, he'll remain the best prospect.

#2 - S Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton made quite the leap from #5 to #2 in a matter of a few months. The junior was First-Team All-ACC last year with 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1 INT. Hamilton had four INTs as a freshman and already has three through four games in 2021. He plays similar to Jamal Adams and that could make him an asset in the NFL Draft.

#3 - CB Derek Stingley

PFF College @PFF_College Most pass breakups over the last three seasons 🔒



1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU - 20 Most pass breakups over the last three seasons 🔒



1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU - 20 https://t.co/YxyCYE3OfU

LSU CB Derek Stingley maintains his spot at #3. Stingley Jr. is a two-time First-Team All-SEC and helped LSU win a national championship during the 2019 season. He has eight tackles in three games so far in 2021 but had six INTs as a freshman. Stingley's strength is man-coverage, which is needed in the NFL, and he just has to stay healthy to remain a top prospect.

#4 - OT Evan Neal

Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL Evan Neal just mows down whatever is in front of him… Evan Neal just mows down whatever is in front of him… https://t.co/6pRGx9yHpy

Alabama OT Evan Neal also keeps his ranking at #4, and there's usually a player from Alabama in the top-5. Neal was part of the 2021 national championship team last year. He started all 13 games at RT in 2021 and was 2nd in scoring while allowing just 19 sacks with 37 rushing TDs in that span. Neal has the size and quickness, but just needs to refine his balance.

#5 - DE Aidan Hutchinson

Also Read

PFF College @PFF_College Big Ten DEs with 80+ pass AND run-defense grades over the last two seasons:



💪 Zach Harrison, Ohio State

💪 Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Big Ten DEs with 80+ pass AND run-defense grades over the last two seasons:



💪 Zach Harrison, Ohio State

💪 Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan https://t.co/rzYDtEp7um

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson jumps from #13 to #5 on Mel Kiper Jr's latest Big Board. He is a turnover machine who has forced four fumbles in 24 games. Through four games in 2021, Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks already. His downfall is his lack of experience as a starter and lack of consistency in getting off his blocks. Still, he produces, and that will turn heads in the NFL Draft.

Edited by Piyush Bisht