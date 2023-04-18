Why are there no fans at USFL games? Football fans clown Fox league after poor showing

Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season is in the books. However, it seems that the spring football league has been unable to pull large audiences like the NFL.

One of the main reasons for the lack of fans at USFL games is that most teams aren't playing in their home stadiums. The eight teams in the league have been split across Detroit, Memphis, Birmingham and Canton, Ohio.

The Week 1 contest between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers was played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. However, there were almost no fans in attendance because neither team had support from fans in Memphis.

Football fans on social media also mocked the Fox-owned league for being unable to get fans to attend games. Meanwhile, some also questioned why some teams aren't allowed to play home games in their own cities.

Richard W. @IceManNYR The USFL game Michigan vs Houston has almost no fans at the stadium in Memphis. NBC Sports is not adding fake crowd noise as Fox Sports still does.

Meanwhile, the XFL game Arlington at D.C. on ESPN has decent crowd in attendance. The USFL not having home games is stupid. The USFL game Michigan vs Houston has almost no fans at the stadium in Memphis. NBC Sports is not adding fake crowd noise as Fox Sports still does. Meanwhile, the XFL game Arlington at D.C. on ESPN has decent crowd in attendance. The USFL not having home games is stupid.

JT The Brick @JTTheBrick

How is that possible?

The stadium is literally empty? Looks like there is about 50 fans in Memphis for the season two kickoff of the #USFL How is that possible?The stadium is literally empty? Looks like there is about 50 fans in Memphis for the season two kickoff of the #USFL How is that possible? The stadium is literally empty?

Josh @Josh1Marks 🤣 USFL fans Talking about XFL attendance a month ago USFL fans Talking about XFL attendance a month ago 👀🤣

Sean Green @seantgreen Insane that the USFL won’t allow fans to attend these games! Insane that the USFL won’t allow fans to attend these games!

Caden Alvis @CadenAlvis05 Why does the USFL still not have any fans? Why does the USFL still not have any fans?

Nonetheless, the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium was almost full when the Memphis Showboats hosted the Philadelphia Stars in their season opener on Saturday. This was primarily because the home fans in the city came out in support of their team.

Interestingly, even the Protective Stadium in Birmingham had a large number of fans attending the weekend matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals.

Last season, all USFL games were held in Birmingham.

USFL Week 2 schedule and live stream details

Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough

Here's a look at the upcoming games in the USFL for Week 2, along with the live stream details. Saturday's games will be played in Birmingham, while Sunday's games will be played in Canton, Ohio.

Saturday

Houston Gamblers vs New Orleans Breakers at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions at 7 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers at 12 p.m. ET on NBC/ Peacock

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. ET on FS1

