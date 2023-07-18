Why did Le’Veon Bell leave Steelers? RB apologizes after infamous exit from AFC North franchise

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell buried the hatchet with Pittsburgh Steelers fans after recently posting an apology video on Snapchat.

BlitzburghUSAVideos posted Bell's 20-second address on Twitter, wherein he said:

“I never really apologized to the fans for really sitting out or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. So, I’m gonna say I apologize for leaving the best d*mn fans there is in this d*mn world. I shouldn’t have left. I apologize; I should never have left. I apologize. That’s my fault. That’s on me.”

While hindsight is always 20/20, it's best to revisit why Bell made that hasty decision. In summary, he felt the Steelers were unwilling to pay him according to his impact on their offense.

Le’Veon Bell gambled and lost against the Steelers

The former Michigan State standout had 1,884 total yards (1,268 rushing) and nine touchdowns in 2016, earning him Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro nods. But despite solid numbers, the Steelers offered him an exclusive franchise tag worth $12.12 million for 2017.

Le’Veon Bell had no problems signing that one-year, fully guaranteed deal. In return, he gave the Pittsburgh Steelers another fantastic season with 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

However, he declared that he is considering sitting out the 2018 season or retiring from football if the Steelers offered him another franchise tag.

Bell said in a January 2018 article written by ESPN NFL senior writer Jeremy Fowler:

"Just get the numbers straight, exactly where we want them. I'm not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."

At that point, Bell had earned $16 million throughout his career and was in the prime years for a running back. He also reportedly turned down a two-year extension worth $30 million.

But after expressing how he felt regarding his impending contract negotiations, Bell tweeted:

“I’m trying to win a super bowl...I can care less about what happens after this season...my biggest thing I’m focused on is this team I’m on right now, playing for/with my brothers, & bringing back a 7th ring! what happens next year is irrelevant to my goals”

Eventually, the Steelers offered him a second franchise tag worth $14.544 million. He refused to sign the tag, leading to his absence throughout the 2018 season. Without him, the Steelers finished with a 9-6-1 record in 2018 but did not make the playoffs, breaking their four-year postseason streak.

The beginning of the end for Le’Veon Bell's career

Le’Veon Bell got the money he deserved, signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets. While he got richer, he never had another 1,000-yard rushing season again. He finished the 2018 season with 789 yards and three touchdowns.

Bell also suited up for four teams in three seasons. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after getting released by the Jets. The three-time Pro Bowler played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Aside from being a shell of the player he once was, Bell never enjoyed Super Bowl glory. He signed with the Chiefs a year after they won Super Bowl LIV. Likewise, he joined the Buccaneers one year after they took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV.

Current running backs should learn from Le’Veon Bell's story

Bell's story resurfaced because three high-value running backs were offered the franchise tag this offseason. Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag despite tallying 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs might skip the 2023 season after failing to secure a long-term extension from the teams. The New York Giants did not offer Barkley a multi-year deal despite finishing fifth in rushing yards (1,312).

The Las Vegas Raiders maintained their franchise tag offer even if Josh Jacobs led all players in rushing yards (1,653) last season.

Barkley and Jacobs' fate will remind football fans, especially Steelers fanatics, how Le’Veon Bell's career panned out. Therefore, those two running backs review Bell's story and decide accordingly.

