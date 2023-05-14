XFL photographer injured: Health update of Tony Morano after a scary incident in Championship Game

Professional photographer Tony Morano took a brutal hit during the XFL Championship Game between the Arlington Renegades and the D.C. Defenders. The XFL-accredited photographer looked severely hurt following the collision. The game needed to be paused for medics to attend to him. He was carted off the ground and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

At the moment, there is no news about the current condition of Morano, and people close to him have remained tight-lipped so far. The injury is a stark reminder of the danger that sports photographers put themselves through in each match to give us premium shots of our favorite sports stars.

NickMan @BrokenNickMan16 🏻 🏻 🏻 For those wondering why the XFL Championship game is in a delay rn, a scary scene took place with a rough collision with a sideline photographer. The guy is currently on the medical cart receiving attention. Prayers out to him For those wondering why the XFL Championship game is in a delay rn, a scary scene took place with a rough collision with a sideline photographer. The guy is currently on the medical cart receiving attention. Prayers out to him 🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/DJ5WoGnuvk

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Tony Morano, the XFL photographer who got hurt?

Tony Morano is a top-notch photographer capturing sporting moments for the past few decades. Morano lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has turned his hobby of photography into a full-time obsession.

Tony Morano is an avid nature photographer and a keen sports photographer. He understands his subject in a way that informs his eye to anticipate the perfect moment to capture the moment's essence. This expertise translates into compelling images. His work has received awards, been published locally, and displayed in galleries and offices across the country.

Who won the 2023 XFL Championship Game?

The Arlington Renegades emerged victorious in the 2023 XFL Championship Game, as they triumphed over the highly favored D.C. Defenders. The Renegades, led by Championship Game MVP Luis Perez, won the XFL championship by outscoring the D.C. Defenders 35-26 to complete their surprise run Saturday at the Alamodome.

The Renegades came into the playoffs with a bleak 4-6 record but managed to win the XFL Championship against a Defenders franchise that went 10-1.

The Renegades, coached by College Hall of Famer Bob Stoops, who won the 2000 National Championship with the OKC Sooners, earned the first championship of the new XFL under the new ownership crew headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Arlington jumped to a 20-6 lead in the first half as they scored touchdowns on their first two runs. Their defense dovetailed with the offense, limiting the Defenders, who averaged 30.5 points per match, to six in the first half, their second-lowest output of the season. The game was over at that point.

The Renegades fans and players will be celebrating long and hard due to their impressive victory. They will enter the next XFL season as defending champions and will hope to run it back with this team of winners.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes