Zay Flowers vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba college stats: Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect comes out on top?

Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of college football's finest wide receiver prospects. Both have declared for the 2023 NFL draft, and there's a high chance that both could be first-round draft picks.

Flowers and Smith-Njigba dominated defenses in college. Here, we will analyze who's more NFL-ready as a prospect between the two. So, without further ado, let's find out the prospect more likely to come out on top and why.

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospect comes out on top?

While Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are immensely talented pass catchers, one of them seems more equipped to adjust from college to NFL football.

That prospect is Ohio State pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Despite missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, he remains arguably a top-two wideout in his class. Some think he could be a slot option in the NFL, but he also has a takeover mentality all over the field, thanks to his speed, quickness and routes.

Meanwhile, Zay Flowers is of a slimmer build, and it's not every day you see a prospect weighing 182 pounds. He's a smaller receiver capable of playing outside with elite speed and quickness to burn, even at the next level. He also has the toughness to add to his burst after catches in the slot.

Zay Flowers College Stats

Zay Flowers played on the Boston College Football team for four seasons and got better each passing year. He had a stat line of 22 receptions in his first year; he also added 341 receiving yards and three touchdowns for good measure.

He fared better in his second season, totaling 56 catches, 892 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His third season saw a surprising decline, as he regressed from the above-average numbers of the 2020 season. Flowers hauled in 44 catches in 2021, adding 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

His best season was undoubtedly his last, as Flowers played with a chip on his shoulder. He hauled in 78 catches, 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, all of them being career highs. He's seen as an early second-round pick heading into this month's draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba College Stats

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a significantly more up-and-down college career than Flowers.

He started his Ohio State Buckeyes career at the tail end of the expansive receiver roster. He was behind illustrious names like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, currently NFL ballers. As such, his rookie year was extra unproductive, only having ten receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

His second year was way better, as he took the college scene by storm. Njigba put up a stat line of 95 receptions, 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Even though his 2022 season was marred by injuries, Smith-Njigba is seen as a surefire top-20 pick, and we will be surprised if he falls any lower.

Ohio State has a penchant for producing elite wideouts, and Smith-Njigba is the latest in their talent pool.

