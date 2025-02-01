5 hardest Gym Battles featuring Pikachu, ranked

Pikachu has been a fan-favorite Pokemon for a very long time. In fact, Ash Ketchum has used Pikachu to battle several powerful gym leaders. Known for its electrifying performance, the mouse-like creature has not only captured the hearts of anime fans but has also stood strong against many formidable opponents. Whether it be a normal confrontation or a crucial Gym Battle, Ash has always believed in his trustworthy partner.

In this ranking, we will take a look at the five toughest Gym Battles featuring Pikachu in the Pokemon anime.

Ranked list of the five most challenging Gym Battles featuring Pikachu in the anime

5) Pikachu vs Poliwrath

Poliwrath in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite having a type advantage against Poliwrath, Pikachu was unable to clinch the victory during the Gym Battle at the Cianwood City Gym. Ash Ketchum, who aimed to obtain a Storm Badge by defeating the Gym Leader Chuck, believed his pick was strong enough to take Poliwrath down. He even instructed his Pokemon to use the Thundershock attack two times, but Poliwarth simply dodged both attempts. On the third try, the attack managed to inflict some damage.

Ash then commanded the Electric Mouse Pokemon to perform a Quick Attack while Poliwrath focused its energy. Sadly, the attack failed to deal any damage, and in response Poliwrath struck back with a Double Slap, knocking Pikachu out of the Gym Battle.

4) Onix vs Pikachu

Brock's Onix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The bouts between Onix and Pikachu are fondly remembered to this day because of how the latter had to face the Rock and Ground type Pokemon twice to defeat it. In the first encounter, it got intimidated by Onix’s massive size and lacked the courage to confront the formidable opponent. The Gym Leader, Brock, mocked Ash for selecting such a weak Pokemon, stating that Electric types could only deal neutral damage to Rock types.

After learning the powerful Thunderbolt move, the Electric Mouse Pokemon was ready for a rematch. The second round proved to be another challenge, but the confident Pikachu was determined to win. Ultimately, it dealt significant damage by the end of the bout thanks to the rain from the broken sprinklers that weakened Onix. This rendered Onix unable to fight, and Ash was crowned the winner.

3) Pikachu Vs Electivire and Luxray

Electivire and Luxray, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Ash’s Torterra lost to Volkner’s Electivire in a Gym Battle, he resolved to send in Pikachu. The battle commenced with the creature using Quick Attack, but Electivire countered with Fire Punch. The fight then continued, with Electivire firing off attacks — including Ice Punch — against the mascot. Even the Thundershock attack, which usually deals massive damage, was ineffective against Electivire due to its Motor Drive Ability, which boosted its speed.

Throughout the fight, Electivire struck Pikachu multiple times with Ice Punch and Fire Punch. However, at one point, Ice Punch activated the Electric Mouse Pokemon’s Static Ability. This slowed down Electivire’s movement, and Pickachu then used the Iron Tail Attack to deliver the final blow.

In this same Gym Battle, when Volkner chose Luxray to face Infernape, Ash withdrew his Pokemon and sent in Pikachu instead. The Electric Pokemon began to charge with Quick Attack but was sent flying by Luxray’s Shock Wave move. Ash Ketchum then suggested using Iron Tail, which dealt heavy damage to Luxray. However, after Luxray used Thunder Fang and Shock Wave, Pikachu was unable to get back up and ultimately lost the fight.

2) Raichu vs Pikachu

Raichu using Body Slam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Gym Battle featuring Lt. Surge’s Raichu and Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu was an epic showdown. In their first clash, Raichu delivered a phenomenal performance against the challenger. Ash faced an evolved form of the Electric Mouse Pokemon and eventually lost because he was not following a solid strategy.

Desperate for a Thunder Badge, Ash Ketchum rose to the challenge for the second round. This time, he had planned out everything, and his strategy focused on utilizing Pikachu’s agility and dodging most of Raichu’s moves. This worked out wonderfully. After tiring out Raichu, the mascot executed a Quick Attack, followed by Tail Whip, to finally end the dispute between the evolutions once and for all.

1) Pikachu vs Kadabra

Sabrina's powerful Psychic-type Pokemon Kadabra from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Things were not looking good for Pikachu when Abra suddenly evolved into Kadabra during the initial Gym Battle between Ash and Sabrina at the Saffron City Gym. Abra was already difficult for the Electric Mouse Pokemon to handle due to its teleportation power. Unfortunately, Kadabara’s capabilities proved to be even more troublesome, as it could not only teleport between places but also change the direction of moves and control Pikachu’s movement with its psychic power.

Ash forfeited the first Gym Battle but soon returned to combat Sabrina for a second time — this time bringing Haunter along. Instead of battling, Haunter disappeared and then suddenly reappeared in front of Sabrina, playing pranks on her. Kadabra, who was telepathically connected to the Gym Leader, started to roll on the ground laughing with her. Since both Sabrina and her Pokemon could not continue the fight due to the pranks, Ash and Pikachu emerged victorious.

