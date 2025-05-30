All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes, and how to get them

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 is introducing multiple new Pikachu costumes. These new Pikachu variants, referred to as Dapper Pikachu and Formal Pikachu, will be available to participants in the different GO Fest events throughout the world. Lucky players may even encounter their shiny versions. Depending on the location, the Pikachu variant encountered will be different.
In this article, we will list all the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes and how players can get them.
All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes, and where players can get them
There are three different versions of Formal Pikachu:
- Formal Pikachu with blue accents
- Formal Pikachu with red accents
- Formal Pikachu with yellow accents
Similarly, there are three alternate versions of Dapper Pikachu:
- Dapper Pikachu with red accents
- Dapper Pikachu with blue accents
- Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents
How can players catch all three versions of Formal Pikachu at Pokemon GO Fest 2025?
Players attending any of the in-person GO events at Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris, will have a chance to catch all three Formal Pikachu. The three different Pikachu variants will have a chance to spawn in the wild at the following habitats, which will be accessible at all venues:
- Sunken Treasure: Formal Pikachu with blue accents
- Noble Fields: Formal Pikachu with red accents
- Carnival Grounds: Formal Pikachu with yellow accents
How can players catch all three versions of Dapper Pikachu at Pokemon GO Fest 2025?
All three versions of Dapper Pikachu will be featured in 1-star raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global.
Can these Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes be shiny?
Yes, all these alternate-costumed Pikachu can be shiny, with lucky players having a chance to encounter them. However, the odds of getting a Shiny Pikachu are not boosted.
Besides new Pikachu costumes, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be making their debut during this GO Fest 2025.
