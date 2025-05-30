All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes, and how to get them

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 is introducing multiple new Pikachu costumes. These new Pikachu variants, referred to as Dapper Pikachu and Formal Pikachu, will be available to participants in the different GO Fest events throughout the world. Lucky players may even encounter their shiny versions. Depending on the location, the Pikachu variant encountered will be different.

Ad

In this article, we will list all the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes and how players can get them.

All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes, and where players can get them

Formal Pikachu with yellow accent at Pokemon GO Fest 2025 (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

There are three different versions of Formal Pikachu:

Ad

Trending

Formal Pikachu with blue accents

Formal Pikachu with red accents

Formal Pikachu with yellow accents

Similarly, there are three alternate versions of Dapper Pikachu:

Dapper Pikachu with red accents

Dapper Pikachu with blue accents

Dapper Pikachu with yellow accents

How can players catch all three versions of Formal Pikachu at Pokemon GO Fest 2025?

Players attending any of the in-person GO events at Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris, will have a chance to catch all three Formal Pikachu. The three different Pikachu variants will have a chance to spawn in the wild at the following habitats, which will be accessible at all venues:

Ad

Sunken Treasure: Formal Pikachu with blue accents

Formal Pikachu with blue accents Noble Fields: Formal Pikachu with red accents

Formal Pikachu with red accents Carnival Grounds: Formal Pikachu with yellow accents

Also read: How to get Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How can players catch all three versions of Dapper Pikachu at Pokemon GO Fest 2025?

All three versions of Dapper Pikachu will be featured in 1-star raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global.

Can these Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Pikachu costumes be shiny?

Shiny Pikachu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Yes, all these alternate-costumed Pikachu can be shiny, with lucky players having a chance to encounter them. However, the odds of getting a Shiny Pikachu are not boosted.

Ad

Also read: How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Besides new Pikachu costumes, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be making their debut during this GO Fest 2025.

Check out our other Pokemon GO related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨