Bug Out 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 26, 2025 11:41 GMT
Bug Out 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Scopely)

Apart from the Pokemon GO debut of Sizzlipede and Centiskorch, Bug Out 2025 also introduces free Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges for players to complete. The rewards involve pocket monster encounters, Stardust, XP, Bug-type Mega Energy, and more.

During Bug Out 2025, players can also participate in a free Timed Research and a Premium Timed Research. The event will run from March 26, at 10 am local time to March 30, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Bug Out 2025 Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Wurmple encounter [shiny variant available] or Venipede encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Paras encounter [shiny variant available] or Combee encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Sizzlipede encounter
  • Win a raid - Sizzlipede encounter
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon - 25x Mega Beedrill Energy, 25x Mega Pinsir Energy, or 25x Mega Scizor Energy
  • Open 3 Gifts - 3x Scatterbug Candy
How to complete Bug Out 2025 Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

String Theory

  • Catch Wurmple
  • Catch Silcoon (Evolve Wurmple)
  • Catch Beautifly (Evolve Silcoon)
  • Catch Cascoon (Evolve Wurmple)
  • Catch Dustox (Evolve Cascoon)
  • Rewards: Sizzlipede encounter, 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP

Butterfly Effect

  • Catch Caterpie
  • Catch Metapod (Evolve Caterpie)
  • Catch Butterfree (Evolve Metapod)
  • Catch Weedle
  • Catch Kakuna (Evolve Weedle)
  • Catch Beedrill (Evolve Kakuna)
  • Rewards: Sizzlipede encounter, 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP
Strength or Speed

  • Catch Nincada
  • Catch Ninjask (Evolve Nincada)
  • Rewards: Shedinja encounter, 2500x Stardust, 2500 XP

