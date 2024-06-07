Can you solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

Since solo raids are difficult, it might make you wonder if you can solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO. Mega Alakazam is coming to Pokemon GO on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 10 am local time and will be available till Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10 local time. If you are lucky, you can find a Shiny one from the raids.

Mega Alakazam is a formidable Raid Boss that comes with strong moves and an impressive set of stats. As a result, you cannot solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will take a look at why you can't solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO, including tips to defeat this Raid Boss.

Why is it difficult to solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

You can't solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Mega Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon and is hence vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Dark (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Ghost (160% increased damage)

This Mega Pokemon is strong against the following typings:

Fighting

Poison

As a 5-star Mega Raid Boss, Mega Alakazam comes with amazing stats, including 367 Attack and 207 Defense. With access to strong moves like Psychic, Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, and more, Mega Alakazam is not something you can take lightly.

Regardless of the level of your counters, you will not be able to damage this Raid Boss enough within the given time limit. As a result, you cannot solo defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO five-star raids

For this Psychic-type beast, you must have maxed-out or high-level Bug-, Dark-, and Ghost-type Pokemon as your active attackers. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against it:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gengar

Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Banette

Shadow Chandelure

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Houndoom

Hydreigon

Tyranitar

Mega Alakazam

Shadow Weavile

Mega Gyarados

Origin Giratina

Mega Pinsir

Shadow Honchkrow

Chandelure

Mega Absol

Guzzlord

Darkrai

Mega Alakazam counters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is advisable to have three to four high-level players for a successful raid against Mega Alakazam. All players should have their best counters ready for this raid.

Besides having strong counters, it is important to know how to use them correctly. Mega Alakazam has an insanely high attack stat. You should dodge as many attacks coming from this Raid Boss as getting hit by even one Charged move can be disastrous.

Furthermore, as mentioned before, the moveset of this Mega Raid Boss comprises a lot of powerful attacks like Psychic, Future Sight, Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, and more. Paired with the strong Attack stat of Mega Alakazam, if you don't dodge the attacks, you will have a tough time fighting this creature.

