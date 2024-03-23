Can you solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO Primal Raids?

Players have been wondering if it's possible to solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO as the Legendary Beast returns to the game. This critter was first released during the GO Tour: Hoenn in February 2023 and has since been available only a few times. Its latest appearance is part of the Primal Groudon Raid Day on March 23, 2024, from 2-5 pm local time.

Considering its double weakness to Water, one might expect it is possible to solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

This article will delve into the details about why you can't take down Primal Groudon raids on your own in Pokemon GO and suggest ways you can defeat it with the least possible number of raiders.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is it possible to solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO?

It is impossible to solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO. Before delving deep into the reasons, here's a look at its stats as a raid boss:

Type : Fire and Ground

: Fire and Ground Combat Power : 92,860

: 92,860 Attack : 368

: 368 Defense : 283

: 283 Stamina : 22,500 HP

: 22,500 HP Fast Attacks : Mud Shot and Dragon Tail

: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Fire Blast, and Solar Beam

Even though Primal Groudon is doubly weak to Water-type attacks, it has absolutely crazy stats, making it extremely hard to take it down within the given time limit of 300 seconds without help from other raiders.

Minimum number of raiders needed to defeat Primal Groudon raids in Pokemon GO

While you can't solo defeat Primal Groudon in Pokemon GO, it is possible to take it down with three players, as long as you possess the perfect counters—maxed-out Mega Swampert (with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon) or Primal Kyogre (with Waterfall and Surf/Origin Pulse). With these critters in your team, you can defeat the raid boss within the stipulated time.

It is possible to take down Primal Groudon without the perfect counters, but you would have to dodge multiple Charged Attacks and employ the force of Party Power and Mega Evolution to overwhelm the raid boss.

If you don't have maxed-out Water-type Megas, you should use other strong Water-types. However, in that case, you should go in with 7-10 players, depending on the strength of your counters. Check out our Pokemon GO Primal Groudon raid guide for more details.

