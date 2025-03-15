Can you solo defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to solo defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO. The legendary beast from Johto debuts as a 5-star Power Spot boss during the March 15 - 16, 2025, weekend. Unlike the Kanto legendary birds, there aren't any critters in the game that can help you take down Raikou on your own.

On the upside, with the right counters and strategy, you can defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO with just two trainers.

This article covers everything you need to know to defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO with only two trainers.

How to defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO with two trainers

To take down Dynamax Raikou in Pokemon GO with just two players, you need the following team compositions:

Player 1:

Attacker 1: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake

Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake Attacker 2: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake

Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake Damage sponge and Max Spirit user: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake / Level 40+ Venusaur or Rillaboom with Grass-type moves

Player 2:

Attacker 1: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake

Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake Attacker 2: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake

Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake Damage sponge and Max Spirit user: Level 40+ Excadrill with Mud Shot + Scorching Sands/Earthquake / Level 40+ Venusaur or Rillaboom with Grass-type moves

Dynamax Raikou promo (Image via TPC)

In addition to having these teams, make sure the following conditions are met:

The weather is NOT rainy. This will give Raikou a weather boost, powering up its Electric-type attacks. You won't survive too many of those even when it's resisted.

This will give Raikou a weather boost, powering up its Electric-type attacks. You won't survive too many of those even when it's resisted. Raikou doesn't have Shadow Ball as its single-target move. These team members can all take resisted Electric moves but faint in one go when hit by a single target Shadow Ball. If you see Raikou use this Ghost-type attack, quit the battle and rejoin it. This will reroll the Power Spot boss' moves.

These team members can all take resisted Electric moves but faint in one go when hit by a single target Shadow Ball. If you see Raikou use this Ghost-type attack, quit the battle and rejoin it. This will reroll the Power Spot boss' moves. Use a Max Mushroom. Max Mushroom doubles the power of all attacks while it is active. This boost is needed to take the duo strategy to defeat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO over the line.

Considering all these conditions are met, use your Excadrill / Venusaur / Rillaboom to soak damage and only Excadrill to deal damage during the Dynamax phase. You can beat Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO fairly easily this way. Additionally, sunny weather and helper Pokemon at the Power Spot will help give you the extra push.

