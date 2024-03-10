Can you solo defeat Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Whether Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids can be defeated solo is something many players might be wondering. The formidable legendary Pocket Monster returns to Niantic's mobile game on March 30 and 31 between 6 am and 10 pm local time. While raids are meant to be a community activity, the unavailability of remote access to Shadow raids is one of the main reasons players are curious to know whether they can beat this creature solo.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to take down Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids on your own. This article will elaborate on the reasons why this is the case and suggest alternative ways to help you defeat this raid boss with as few members on your team as possible.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids (Image via TPC)

Unlike many raid bosses, it is not possible to defeat Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids solo. This is primarily for three reasons. Firstly, it doesn't have a double weakness, which is what makes critters like Mega Scizor and Guzzlord solo-able.

Secondly, Shadow Mewtwo has a sky-high base Attack stat of 300. This means Charged Attacks from it — even when they are neutral — will wreak havoc on your team members.

Thirdly, the Enraged mechanic in Shadow Raids ensures Shadow Mewtwo's Attack and Defense will be buffed as it takes more damage. This will make it difficult to contain the raid boss' rage, with only one person using Purified Gems in Pokemon GO.

Minimum number of trainers needed to take down Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids

Regular and Shiny Mewtwo (Image via TPC)

You need at least 4-5 experienced trainers with the best counters to Shadow Mewtwo take down this raid boss. Moreover, these challengers must be able to strategically dodge Charged Attacks, utilize Party Power, and coordinate the use of Mega Evolutions. They must also have a substantial stock of Purified Gems and Max Revives.

Here are some of the best counters to Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO:

Best Dark-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Best Ghost-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Oirgin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Best Bug-type counters to Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Vocarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

