Can you use Remote Raid Pass for Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers have long been familiar with the thrill of Shadow Raids, where they battle powerful Shadow Pokemon under Team GO Rocket’s influence. Traditionally, participating in these raids required being physically present at the gym.

However, a groundbreaking update during Fashion Week: Taken Over introduces a first in Pokemon GO history - Remote Raid Passes can now be used to participate in Shadow Raids. Here’s what you need to know about this exciting change and how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week: Remote Raid Passes in Shadow Raids

Pokemon GO Shadow Raids are special battles hosted at gyms controlled by Team GO Rocket. During these events, trainers face off against Shadow Pokemon that boast heightened aggression and a distinct shadowy aura.

In Fashion Week: Taken Over, Shadow Pokemon across one-star, three-star, and five-star raids are featured, with the chance to catch them after a successful battle.

For the first time ever, Remote Raid Passes can be used in Shadow Raids during the event (January 15 to January 19, 2025). This marks a significant shift in accessibility, allowing trainers to join Shadow Raids from anywhere — a game-changer for players unable to visit local gyms.

Shadow Raid Lineup during Fashion Week: Taken Over

One-Star Raids: Shadow Nidoran Female, Shadow Nidoran Male, Shadow Totodile, Shadow Ralts

Shadow Nidoran Female, Shadow Nidoran Male, Shadow Totodile, Shadow Ralts Three-Star Raids: Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet

Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet Five-Star Raid: Shadow Ho-Oh (available on January 19 during Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day)

Pokemon caught from five-star Shadow Raids during this event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP stats, making them prime candidates for battles and competitive play.

Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day in Pokemon GO highlights

Ho-Oh as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day, which takes place on January 19, 2025, from 2 AM to 5 PM local time, is a major highlight of this event. Trainers will face off against Shadow Ho-Oh, with several enticing bonuses:

Up to seven free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Ho-Oh

Higher base stats for Shadow Ho-Oh caught during the event

Tips for maximizing Remote Shadow Raids

Coordinate with friends: Use group chats or Discord servers to find others interested in remote Shadow Raids, especially for higher-tier battles.

Use group chats or Discord servers to find others interested in remote Shadow Raids, especially for higher-tier battles. Stock up on resources: Ensure you have enough Remote Raid Passes, Poke Balls, and healing items before the event begins.

Ensure you have enough Remote Raid Passes, Poke Balls, and healing items before the event begins. Target high-value Raids: Focus on five-star raids like Shadow Ho-Oh for the best rewards and competitive viability.

Focus on five-star raids like Shadow Ho-Oh for the best rewards and competitive viability. Be prepared for shiny hunting: Keep an eye on one-star and three-star raids for potential shiny encounters.

The ability to use Remote Raid Passes for Shadow Raids during Fashion Week: Taken Over and Ho-Oh Shadow Raid Day is a game-changing feature in the game. Not only does it enhance accessibility, but it also provides trainers with new strategic opportunities to catch and battle Shadow Pokemon.

