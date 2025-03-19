Deep Depths Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Deep Depths brings free Field Research and Collection Challenges for players to partake in. The Field Research tasks involve catching Water- and Dark-type Pokemon, defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts, and hatching eggs. The Collection Challenge tasks involve catching/evolving specific Pokemon, with rewards involving XP and Stardust.
Deep Depths also has free and paid Timed Research questlines. The event also sees the first appearance of Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO.
How to complete Deep Depths Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards for the Deep Depths Field Research are:
- Catch 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Alolan Meowth encounter [shiny variant available] or Carvanha encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon - Male Frillish encounter [shiny variant available] or Clauncher encounter [shiny variant available]
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Nickit encounter
- Hatch an Egg - Clauncher encounter [shiny variant available]
How to complete Deep Depths Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards for Deep Depths Collection Challenges are:
In the Nickit of Time Collection Challenge
- Catch Murkrow
- Catch Purrloin
- Catch Sneasel
- Catch Nickit
- Rewards: Liepard encounter, 1000x Stardust
Sea-volution Collection Challenge
- Catch Clauncher
- Catch Clawitzer (Evolution)
- Catch Female Frillish
- Catch Female Jellicent (Evolution)
- Catch Corphish
- Catch Crawdaunt (Evolution)
- Rewards: Lumineon encounter, 3000 XP
