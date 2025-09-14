  • home icon
Flabebe Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Sep 14, 2025 09:24 GMT
Flabebe Community Day Special Research (Image via Niantic)
Flabebe Community Day Special Research (Image via Niantic)

Flabebe Community Day Special Research is available in Pokemon GO for US$1.99. Rewards involve encounters with White Flabebe and Orange Flabebe with a Seasonal Special Background, Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more.

The Flabebe Community Day takes place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The article will also include the event's Field Research and Timed Research questlines.

The Flabebe color chart for the event is as follows:

  • Red Flower Flabebe: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
  • Blue Flower Flabebe: Asia-Pacific region
  • Yellow Flower Flabebe: Americas

White and Orange will be available in all regions. Meanwhile, you can check out the XP Celebration Timed Research guide in order to get seven million XP.

How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Special Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Flabebe Candy
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch a Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
  • Rewards: White Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - White Flabebe encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Flabebe Candy XL
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 3000 XP - Orange Florges encounter
  • Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Flabebe Community Day Special Background Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Red Flabebe encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Red Flabebe encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Red Flabebe encounter, 5000x Stardust
How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 3 Flabebe - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust
  • Win 5-star or higher raid - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Trade a Pokemon - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
  • Complete a Party Challenge - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

