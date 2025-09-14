Flabebe Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Flabebe Community Day Special Research is available in Pokemon GO for US$1.99. Rewards involve encounters with White Flabebe and Orange Flabebe with a Seasonal Special Background, Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more.

The Flabebe Community Day takes place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The article will also include the event's Field Research and Timed Research questlines.

The Flabebe color chart for the event is as follows:

Red Flower Flabebe : Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabebe : Asia-Pacific region

: Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe: Americas

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

White and Orange will be available in all regions. Meanwhile, you can check out the XP Celebration Timed Research guide in order to get seven million XP.

How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Special Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Flabebe Candy

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch a Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter

Catch 3 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter

Rewards: White Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - White Flabebe encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Flabebe Candy XL

Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 3000 XP - Orange Florges encounter

Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Flabebe Community Day Special Background Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Red Flabebe encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Red Flabebe encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP

Rewards: Red Flabebe encounter, 5000x Stardust

How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 3 Flabebe - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust

Win 5-star or higher raid - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]

Trade a Pokemon - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]

Complete a Party Challenge - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]

