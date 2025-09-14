Flabebe Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Flabebe Community Day Special Research is available in Pokemon GO for US$1.99. Rewards involve encounters with White Flabebe and Orange Flabebe with a Seasonal Special Background, Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more.
The Flabebe Community Day takes place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The article will also include the event's Field Research and Timed Research questlines.
The Flabebe color chart for the event is as follows:
- Red Flower Flabebe: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Blue Flower Flabebe: Asia-Pacific region
- Yellow Flower Flabebe: Americas
White and Orange will be available in all regions. Meanwhile, you can check out the XP Celebration Timed Research guide in order to get seven million XP.
How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Special Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 3
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Flabebe Candy
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 3
- Catch a Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
- Catch 3 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - White Flabebe encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Orange Flabebe encounter
- Rewards: White Flabebe encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Flabebe Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - White Flabebe encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Flabebe Candy XL
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 3000 XP - Orange Florges encounter
- Rewards: Orange Flabebe encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Timed Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Flabebe Community Day Special Background Timed Research - Step 1 of 1
- Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Red Flabebe encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
- Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Red Flabebe encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
- Rewards: Red Flabebe encounter, 5000x Stardust
How to complete Pokemon GO Flabebe Community Day Field Research
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 3 Flabebe - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust
- Win 5-star or higher raid - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
- Trade a Pokemon - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
- Complete a Party Challenge - Flabebe encounter [shiny variant possible]
