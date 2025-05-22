How to beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO you need to exploit its weaknesses using the best counters. A proper strategy is key to overcoming this powerful Power Spot boss. The creature will be available to challenge from 2 - 5 pm local time on May 25, 2025. During this time, the battles will refresh at Power Spots every 30 minutes. Both in-person and remote participation will be allowed, with the former requiring 800 MP and the latter requiring an additional Remote Raid Pass.
This article has you covered on the best counters to beat Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles.
Best counters to use against Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Tanks and healers
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Attackers
Also read: Dynamax Attacker tier list
Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles
The best team will consist of Dynamax Blissey, Gigantamax Gengar, and Dynamax Metagross. This will allow you to absorb hits from Machamp's Fighting-type attacks using Gengar, other moves using Blissey, and deal super-effective Max Mindstorm damage using Metagross. Gigantamax Gengar's G-Max Terror can act as a backup offensive option.
As for the strategy to beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles, try to fight only Machamp that has Heavy Slam, Cross Chop, and Submission. Definitely relobby if you see Close Combat, Payback, or Stone Edge, as these will knock you out no matter what you use. Dynamic Punch and Rock Slide are manageable if you are nimble with switches.
Lead with Chansey or Gengar and use only Fast Attacks until you can enter the Dynamax Phase. Attack thrice with your Metagross. Switch back into your tanks. In the subsequent Dynamax turns, you can either choose to shield or heal your defenders or attack, depending on the HP remaining on them.
Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles
Keep cycling between attacking, healing, and shielding until you win the fight. Note that not all members of the team should shield at once. Coordination is key, so make sure to talk to your fellow battlers.
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp weaknesses and resistances
Type
- Fighting
Weaknesses
- Fairy
- Flying
- Psychic
Resistances
- Dark
- Rock
- Bug
Shiny odds from Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO
After taking down G-Max Machamp, you have a chance of encountering its shiny variant. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-512. This means you might have to grind out many of these battles before you find one. Here's how you can get up to eight free Gigantamax Machamp battles.
Gigantamax Machamp 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Gigantamax's Hundo CPs are as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,746 CP
- Weather boosted (Foggy): 2,183 CP
Here ar the CP ranges you can find G-Max Machamp in:
- No weather boost: 1,667 - 1,746 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,084 - 2,183 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Also read: Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis
Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 234
- Defense: 159
- Stamina: 207
- Fast Attacks: Counter, Karate Chop, and Bullet Punch
- Max Moves: G-Max Chi Strike (Fighting-type)
- Charged Attacks: Cross Chop, Stone Edge, Submission, Rock Slide, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam, and Payback
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 60 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 110 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 45 Candy XL
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨