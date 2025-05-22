How to beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO you need to exploit its weaknesses using the best counters. A proper strategy is key to overcoming this powerful Power Spot boss. The creature will be available to challenge from 2 - 5 pm local time on May 25, 2025. During this time, the battles will refresh at Power Spots every 30 minutes. Both in-person and remote participation will be allowed, with the former requiring 800 MP and the latter requiring an additional Remote Raid Pass.

Ad

This article has you covered on the best counters to beat Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles.

Best counters to use against Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Tanks and healers

Defender Fast Move Key Skill Dynamax Blissey Pound Level 3 Max Spirit Gengar Shadow Claw Level 3 Max Guard Gigantamax/Dynamax Venusaur Vine Whip Level 3 Max Guard Gigantamax/Dynamax Blastoise Water Gun Level 3 Max Guard Dynamax Raikou Thunder Shock Level 3 Max Guard Zapdos Thunder Shock Level 3 Max Guard

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Attackers

Attacker Fast Move Key Skill Dynamax Metagross Zen Headbutt Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Moltres Wing Attack Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Unfeazant Air Slash Level 3 Max Attack Dynamax Charizard Air Slash Level 3 Max Attack Gigantamax Gengar Shadow Claw Level 3 Max Attack Gigantamax Kingler Metal Claw Level 3 Max Attack

Ad

Also read: Dynamax Attacker tier list

Best team composition and strategy for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles

The best team will consist of Dynamax Blissey, Gigantamax Gengar, and Dynamax Metagross. This will allow you to absorb hits from Machamp's Fighting-type attacks using Gengar, other moves using Blissey, and deal super-effective Max Mindstorm damage using Metagross. Gigantamax Gengar's G-Max Terror can act as a backup offensive option.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the strategy to beat Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles, try to fight only Machamp that has Heavy Slam, Cross Chop, and Submission. Definitely relobby if you see Close Combat, Payback, or Stone Edge, as these will knock you out no matter what you use. Dynamic Punch and Rock Slide are manageable if you are nimble with switches.

Lead with Chansey or Gengar and use only Fast Attacks until you can enter the Dynamax Phase. Attack thrice with your Metagross. Switch back into your tanks. In the subsequent Dynamax turns, you can either choose to shield or heal your defenders or attack, depending on the HP remaining on them.

Ad

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Keep cycling between attacking, healing, and shielding until you win the fight. Note that not all members of the team should shield at once. Coordination is key, so make sure to talk to your fellow battlers.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp weaknesses and resistances

Type

Fighting

Weaknesses

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

Resistances

Dark

Rock

Bug

Shiny odds from Gigantamax Machamp Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Shiny G-Max Machamp comparison (Image via TPC)

After taking down G-Max Machamp, you have a chance of encountering its shiny variant. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-512. This means you might have to grind out many of these battles before you find one. Here's how you can get up to eight free Gigantamax Machamp battles.

Ad

Gigantamax Machamp 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Gigantamax's Hundo CPs are as follows:

No weather boost: 1,746 CP

1,746 CP Weather boosted (Foggy): 2,183 CP

Here ar the CP ranges you can find G-Max Machamp in:

No weather boost: 1,667 - 1,746 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,667 - 1,746 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,084 - 2,183 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO Machop Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Ad

Gigantamax Machamp in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 234

234 Defense: 159

159 Stamina: 207

207 Fast Attacks: Counter, Karate Chop, and Bullet Punch

Counter, Karate Chop, and Bullet Punch Max Moves: G-Max Chi Strike (Fighting-type)

G-Max Chi Strike (Fighting-type) Charged Attacks: Cross Chop, Stone Edge, Submission, Rock Slide, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam, and Payback

Cross Chop, Stone Edge, Submission, Rock Slide, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam, and Payback Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 60 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 110 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 45 Candy XL

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨