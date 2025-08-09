How to beat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To defeat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO, you must use strong counters that can deal super-effective damage. After limited availability during GO Tour 2024, Origin Dialga is back for the Origin Raid Day, which will take place from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025.

Ad

Origin Forme Dialga will be a 5-star raid boss. When you capture one during this period, it will have a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Roar of Time.

This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO as well as the creature's weaknesses, post-battle shiny odds, and more.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raids

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raid guide (Image via TPC)

The strongest creatures to use against Dialga's Origin Forme are:

Ad

Trending

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere (Fighting)

with Force Palm and Aura Sphere (Fighting) Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (Ground)

Best Fighting-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega or regular Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Urshifu Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat

Ad

Best Ground-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

Ad

To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

What are Origin Forme Dialga's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Ground

Fighting

Resistances:

Bug

Electric

Flying

Normal

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

Grass

Poison

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Shiny odds from Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Dialga Origin comparison (Image via TPC)

During the Origin Raid Day event on August 10, 2025, there will be an increased chance (1-in-10 or 10%) of finding Shiny Origin Forme Dialga from 5-star raids.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 54,074

54,074 Attack: 270

270 Defense: 225

225 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Dragon Breath

Metal Claw and Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨