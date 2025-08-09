How to beat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To defeat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO, you must use strong counters that can deal super-effective damage. After limited availability during GO Tour 2024, Origin Dialga is back for the Origin Raid Day, which will take place from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025.
Origin Forme Dialga will be a 5-star raid boss. When you capture one during this period, it will have a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Roar of Time.
This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO as well as the creature's weaknesses, post-battle shiny odds, and more.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raids
The strongest creatures to use against Dialga's Origin Forme are:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere (Fighting)
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (Ground)
Best Fighting-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga
Best Ground-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga
To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)
What are Origin Forme Dialga's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Ground
- Fighting
Resistances:
- Bug
- Electric
- Flying
- Normal
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
- Grass
- Poison
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Shiny odds from Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO
During the Origin Raid Day event on August 10, 2025, there will be an increased chance (1-in-10 or 10%) of finding Shiny Origin Forme Dialga from 5-star raids.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 54,074
- Attack: 270
- Defense: 225
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨