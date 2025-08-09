  • home icon
How to beat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:57 GMT
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raid guide
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raid guide (Image via TPC)

To defeat Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO, you must use strong counters that can deal super-effective damage. After limited availability during GO Tour 2024, Origin Dialga is back for the Origin Raid Day, which will take place from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025.

Origin Forme Dialga will be a 5-star raid boss. When you capture one during this period, it will have a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Roar of Time.

This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO as well as the creature's weaknesses, post-battle shiny odds, and more.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga raids

The strongest creatures to use against Dialga's Origin Forme are:

  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere (Fighting)
  • Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades (Ground)

Best Fighting-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga

PokemonFast Attack
Charged Attack
Mega or regular LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Shadow ConkeldurrCounter
Dynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
UrshifuCounterDynamic Punch
Mega GalladeLow KickClose Combat
Best Ground-type counters to Origin Forme Dialga

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:

  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
  • Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

What are Origin Forme Dialga's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Ground
  • Fighting

Resistances:

  • Bug
  • Electric
  • Flying
  • Normal
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Poison

Shiny odds from Origin Forme Dialga raids in Pokemon GO

During the Origin Raid Day event on August 10, 2025, there will be an increased chance (1-in-10 or 10%) of finding Shiny Origin Forme Dialga from 5-star raids.

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 54,074
  • Attack: 270
  • Defense: 225
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor

