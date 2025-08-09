How to beat Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids, use Dragon- and Fairy-type counters as they will deal super-effective damage. This creature was available for a limited time during GO Tour 2024. It will return from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025, during the Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day.

Origin Forme Palkia will be part of 5-star raids, which can be challenged both in person and remotely. The creature has a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Spacial Rend when caught during this event.

This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids

Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)

The strongest creatures to use against Palkia's Origin Forme are:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe (Dragon)

with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe (Dragon) Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Best Dragon-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Outrage White Kyurem Dragon Breath Dragon Pulse Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Mega Salamence Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Origin Forme Palkia Dragon Tail Spacial Rend Shadow Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Shadow Palkia Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Mega Latios Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Regidrago Dragon Breath Dragon Energy Shadow Dragonite Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Dragapult Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe

Best Fairy-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move(s) Mega/Shadow/Regular Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Dazzling Gleam Tapu Lele Astonish Nature's Madness Crowned Sword Zacian Air Slash Play Rough Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Sylveon Charm Moonblast Hatterene Charm Dazzling Gleam Primarna Charm Moonblast

To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:

Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

What are Origin Forme Palkia's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Dragon

Fairy

Resistances:

Steel

Fire

Water

Shiny odds from Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)

On August 10, 2025, during the Origin Raid Day event, you will have a 1-in-10 or 10% of finding Shiny Origin Forme Palkia from raids.

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 56,872

56,872 Attack: 286

286 Defense: 223

223 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail

Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Fire Blast, and Draco Meteor

