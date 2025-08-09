  • home icon
How to beat Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 09, 2025 18:38 GMT
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raid guide
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids, use Dragon- and Fairy-type counters as they will deal super-effective damage. This creature was available for a limited time during GO Tour 2024. It will return from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025, during the Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day.

Origin Forme Palkia will be part of 5-star raids, which can be challenged both in person and remotely. The creature has a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Spacial Rend when caught during this event.

This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids

Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)
Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)

The strongest creatures to use against Palkia's Origin Forme are:

  • Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe (Dragon)
  • Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Best Dragon-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega RayquazaDragon TailBreaking Swipe
Black KyuremDragon TailOutrage
White KyuremDragon BreathDragon Pulse
Mega GarchompDragon TailOutrage
Mega SalamenceDragon TailDraco Meteor
Origin Forme PalkiaDragon TailSpacial Rend
Shadow DialgaDragon BreathDraco Meteor
Shadow PalkiaDragon BreathDraco Meteor
Mega LatiosDragon BreathDragon Claw
RegidragoDragon BreathDragon Energy
Shadow DragoniteDragon TailDraco Meteor
DragapultDragon TailBreaking Swipe
Best Fairy-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia

PokemonFast Move
Charged Move(s)
Mega/Shadow/Regular GardevoirCharm
Dazzling Gleam
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy Wind
Dazzling Gleam
Tapu LeleAstonish
Nature's Madness
Crowned Sword ZacianAir Slash
Play Rough
XerneasGeomancy
Moonblast
TogekissCharm
Dazzling Gleam
SylveonCharm
Moonblast
HattereneCharmDazzling Gleam
PrimarnaCharm
Moonblast
To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:

  • Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-
  • Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

What are Origin Forme Palkia's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Dragon
  • Fairy

Resistances:

  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Water

Shiny odds from Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)
Shiny Origin Forme Palkia (Image via TPC)

On August 10, 2025, during the Origin Raid Day event, you will have a 1-in-10 or 10% of finding Shiny Origin Forme Palkia from raids.

Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 56,872
  • Attack: 286
  • Defense: 223
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Fire Blast, and Draco Meteor

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

