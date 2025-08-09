How to beat Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids, use Dragon- and Fairy-type counters as they will deal super-effective damage. This creature was available for a limited time during GO Tour 2024. It will return from 11 am to 5 pm local time on August 10, 2025, during the Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day.
Origin Forme Palkia will be part of 5-star raids, which can be challenged both in person and remotely. The creature has a 50% chance of knowing its Adventure Effect move Spacial Rend when caught during this event.
This article covers the best counters to use against Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO.
Best counters for Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia raids
The strongest creatures to use against Palkia's Origin Forme are:
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe (Dragon)
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
Best Dragon-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia
Best Fairy-type counters to Origin Forme Palkia
To find the best counters in your collection, use the following search strings:
- Dragon&@Dragon&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
What are Origin Forme Palkia's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Dragon
- Fairy
Resistances:
- Steel
- Fire
- Water
Shiny odds from Origin Forme Palkia raids in Pokemon GO
On August 10, 2025, during the Origin Raid Day event, you will have a 1-in-10 or 10% of finding Shiny Origin Forme Palkia from raids.
Pokemon GO Origin Forme Palkia stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 56,872
- Attack: 286
- Defense: 223
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump, Fire Blast, and Draco Meteor
