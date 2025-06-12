How to counter Alcremie in Pokemon Unite

The recently added Alcremie in Pokemon Unite roster offers a unique blend of usefulness and support on the battlefield. The Cream Pokemon is a Supporter who excels at remaining behind allies and providing shields, heals, and potent buffs that can change the outcome of teamfights.
It is excellent at improving its teammates, but it has poor durability and little mobility. The secret to defeating this icy enemy is knowing how to take advantage of these flaws.
In order to defeat Alcremie in Pokemon Unite, concentrate on hard crowd control and burst damage. The best Pokemon to control it are those that can avoid enemy frontlines, deal a lot of damage fast, or disable Alcremie before it can assist allies.
General strategy to counter Alcremie in Pokemon Unite
1) Burst and disable: Alcremie's primary strength is its capacity to sustain teammates through the use of potent heals and buffs like Decorate, Recover, and its Unite Move. Alcremie in Pokemon Unite gets more repressive in team battles the longer it lives. It is crucial to quickly burst it down or lock it down with disables because of this.
Here’s how you can effectively neutralize Alcremie in Pokemon Unite:
- To get to Alcremie fast, flank or dive past the front line.
- To get rid of it before it can react, use burst abilities.
- Use harsh crowd control techniques, such as suppressions or stuns, to prevent it from using any helpful abilities.
- Remove Alcremie's ability to defend others by isolating it from its teammates.
2) Interrupt the Sweet Gauge mechanic: A full Sweet Gauge is necessary for Alcremie's more powerful skills, like bonus damage from Decorate and improved healing from Recover.
3) Target shielded allies with crowd control: Alcremie's use of Decorate increases the target's damage output while also providing a shield. However, you can successfully neutralize that increased threat by using obstacles like slows or stuns:
- Use abilities like Crustle’s X-Scissor, Tinkaton’s Gigaton Hammer or Gardevoir’s Psychic to corner and target shielded opponents.
- Aroma Veil, Alcremie's passive, has a cooldown even though it removes one obstacle from an ally. Reapplying disables guarantees that they won't be immediately protected again.
4) Deny objective heals with zoning: Alcremie will drop healing whipped cream dollops on the ground if it is using Recover. Allies can use these to increase speed and heal:
- Use Area of Effect damage (like Venusaur's Sludge Bomb, Charizard's Fire Blast, or Delphox's Fire Spin) to zone out these healing areas.
- Deprive the enemy players of the sustain they depend on by forcing them out of the cream zones.
Best counters for Alcremie in Pokemon Unite
- Gengar: Excellent at infiltrating the defense and taking down soft targets like Alcremie.
- Greninja: When Alcremie is low or isolated, Greninja can dive in and poke from range.
- Espeon: Psybeam and Future Sight provide great crowd control, long range, and high burst damage.
- Trevenant: The disruptive tank has the ability to root Alcremie or push it out of alignment with Horn Leech.
- Talonflame: Rapidly dives Alcremie and blows it up using Fly or Brave Bird.
- Mimikyu: Uses Play With Me and Play Rough to lock down and destroy Alcremie.
- Slowbro: Uses Telekinesis or Slowbeam to isolate and disable Alcremie for simple takedowns.
Note: If you run niche team comps, more Alcremie counters in Pokemon Unite are possible.
