How to get Accelgor in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Accelgor in Pokemon GO is a unique Bug-type Pokemon known for its sleek, ninja-like appearance and incredible speed. It evolves from Shelmet and has a fascinating evolution mechanic that sets it apart from many other Pokemon. While it doesn't pack the strongest stats in battle, it remains a sought-after Pokemon due to its rarity and interesting design. Moreover, it can also be shiny.

Trainers looking to add Accelgor to their collection will need to rely on evolution, trading, or special events. In this article, we explain how to encounter this unique creature.

How to get Accelgor in Pokemon GO

Accelgor, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Accelgor in Pokemon GO doesn't spawn naturally in the wild, it can be obtained through one of these methods:

Evolution: The primary way to get Accelgor in Pokemon GO is by evolving Shelmet. Generally, evolving Shelmet requires 200 Shelmet Candy, but there's a way to bypass this cost. If you trade Shelmet with another player, it will evolve into Accelgor for free upon trading. This trading mechanic also applies to Karrablast, which evolves into Escavalier in the same way. Research Tasks: Occasionally, Shelmet and Accelgor appear as rewards in special research tasks. These tasks are often tied to events, so be sure to check ongoing research challenges in Pokemon GO to see if Shelmet is featured. Trading: If you don’t have access to Shelmet or enough Candy, you can try trading with another player. Accelgor is not a common Pokemon, but you may find someone willing to trade one if you’re lucky. Events: Special Pokemon GO events often increase the spawn rate of Shelmet, making it easier to catch and evolve into Accelgor. Events like the upcoming Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, is an example of these highlights. This event will significantly boost Shelmet spawns, making it the perfect time to collect enough Candy or trade for an evolution.

Can Accelgor in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Accelgor and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Accelgor’s shiny form is available in Pokemon GO. The shiny version was officially introduced during Pokemon GO Fest 2022 on June 4, 2022. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a shiny Shelmet, which can evolve into a shiny Accelgor.

By taking advantage of events, research tasks, and trading, you can add Accelgor in Pokemon GO to your team and even hunt for its shiny variant.

