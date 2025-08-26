How to get Dondozo in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dondozo in Pokemon GO, also known as the Big Catfish Pokemon, has made its way in the mobile game. This bulky Water-type originates from the Paldea region and appears first time in the game during the Sunkissed Shores event. The event will run from August 25, 2025, at 10 am until August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time, giving players a limited window to catch it.
Unlike some event Pokemon that appear in the wild, Dondozo is categorized to be a special feature, meaning players will need to participate in specific activities to encounter it. In this article we will dive deep into the various ways to encounter Dondozo in Pokemon GO.
How to get Dondozo in Pokemon GO
At the time of writing this article there are three ways to catch Dondozo in Pokemon GO:
- Three-Star Raids during the Sunkissed Shores event
- Sunkissed Shores event Paid Timed Research
- Trading
1) Three-Star Raids
Dondozo will be one of the key headline Three-Star Raids during the Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event. Players must team up or battle solo (depending on their strength) to defeat Dondozo before getting the opportunity to catch it. Since it is a pure Water-type, Electric- and Grass-type Pokemon will be your best counters.
2) Paid Timed Research
For those willing to spend real money, the event features a Paid Timed Research ticket, costing US $1.99 (or equivalent local pricing). One of the tasks will ask you to win three one-star raids, and upon completing this requirement, you’ll earn a Dondozo encounter. While it’s only a single guaranteed encounter, this option is helpful for players who want to secure one without relying solely on raids or even stocking up on more Dondozo candy.
3) Trading
If you’re unable to battle or purchase the paid research ticket, there’s always the option to trade with friends who have already caught Dondozo. This makes it more accessible
Can Dondozo in Pokemon GO be shiny?
Yes, Dondozo's shiny yellow and white variant also debuted in the game. All methods of encountering a Dondozo mentioned above (raids, timed research, or trades) all have a chance to be shiny.
With multiple methods to catch it and a shiny form available from day one, Dondozo’s arrival during the Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event automatically makes it a highly sought after Pokemon for battlers and shiny hunters.
