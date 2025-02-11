How to get Dunsparce in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dunsparce in Pokemon GO has already been featured in two events in 2025: Lunar New Year and Beloved Buddies. The latter went live on February 11, 2025, and will continue to run until February 15. Dunsparce is collected for its competitive viability in the Great League. Its shiny form is also available.
Dunsparce can be obtained during Beloved Buddies by catching it in the wild, attracting it through the Lure Modules, and obtained as an encounter reward for choosing the Candela path in the Timed Research story.
This article covers everything you need to know to acquire Dunsparce in Pokemon GO.
How to get Dunsparce in Pokemon GO
These are the methods to get your hands on a Dunsparce:
Wild encounters
- Hatch Eggs
- Research Tasks
- Trade
Wild encounters
Dunsparce in Pokemon GO can be found as wild encounters in the overworld. On occasions that feature this creature, you can walk around your nearby areas to spot it. Notably, it receives a boost to its appearance rate in events. When you find it in the wild, you can throw a Poke Ball to capture it.
Hatch Eggs
In the past, Dunsparce has been catchable from 2 KM Eggs, 5 KM Eggs, and 7 KM Eggs.
Research task
As of this writing, many Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research tasks have presented trainers with Dunsparce reward encounters.
If you choose the Team up with Candela line in the Beloved Buddies Timed Research story, you can get your hands on Dunsparce in Pokemon GO.
Trade
If for some reason, you are unable to find a Dunsparce on your own, you can have an in-game friend trade you one. If you have never registered it in your Pokedex, doing this will be considered a Special Trade.
Furthermore, friends who trade the same mon' at the same time can collect its Candy as well.
Can Dunsparce be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Dunsparce debuted as part of the Throwback Challenge: Johto event in 2020. So, you can find its shiny form. The odds of encountering one are approximately 1-in-512.
