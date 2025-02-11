How to get Dunsparce in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dunsparce in Pokemon GO has already been featured in two events in 2025: Lunar New Year and Beloved Buddies. The latter went live on February 11, 2025, and will continue to run until February 15. Dunsparce is collected for its competitive viability in the Great League. Its shiny form is also available.

Dunsparce can be obtained during Beloved Buddies by catching it in the wild, attracting it through the Lure Modules, and obtained as an encounter reward for choosing the Candela path in the Timed Research story.

This article covers everything you need to know to acquire Dunsparce in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Dunsparce in Pokemon GO

Dunsparce (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These are the methods to get your hands on a Dunsparce:

Trending

Wild encounters

Hatch Eggs

Research Tasks

Trade

Wild encounters

Dunsparce in Pokemon GO can be found as wild encounters in the overworld. On occasions that feature this creature, you can walk around your nearby areas to spot it. Notably, it receives a boost to its appearance rate in events. When you find it in the wild, you can throw a Poke Ball to capture it.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dunsparce: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Hatch Eggs

In the past, Dunsparce has been catchable from 2 KM Eggs, 5 KM Eggs, and 7 KM Eggs.

Research task

As of this writing, many Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research tasks have presented trainers with Dunsparce reward encounters.

If you choose the Team up with Candela line in the Beloved Buddies Timed Research story, you can get your hands on Dunsparce in Pokemon GO.

Trade

If for some reason, you are unable to find a Dunsparce on your own, you can have an in-game friend trade you one. If you have never registered it in your Pokedex, doing this will be considered a Special Trade.

Furthermore, friends who trade the same mon' at the same time can collect its Candy as well.

Also read: 5 best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies

Can Dunsparce be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dunsparce (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Dunsparce debuted as part of the Throwback Challenge: Johto event in 2020. So, you can find its shiny form. The odds of encountering one are approximately 1-in-512.

Go through some of our Pokemon GO articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨