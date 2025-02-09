How to get Escavelier in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Escavalier in Pokemon GO is a Bug/Steel-type creature known for its unique evolution method and impressive battle potential. Introduced in Generation V, it evolves from Karrablast through a special trade mechanic, making it one of the more interesting Pokemon to obtain. With its high Attack stat and strong resistance, Escavalier is a solid pick for PvP battles, especially in the Ultra League, and can be shiny.

However, unlike many Pokemon, you won’t find Escavalier roaming in the wild. In this article we will go over various ways on how to get one make it shiny.

How to get Escavalier in Pokemon GO

Escavalier, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Escavalier doesn’t spawn in the wild, so you’ll need to obtain it via one of the following methods:

Evolution: The primary way to obtain Escavalier in Pokemon GO is by evolving Karrablast. You typically need 200 Karrablast Candy to evolve it, but there’s a way to bypass this cost. If you trade Karrablast with a Shelmet, both Pokemon can evolve for free upon trading. This trade evolution method is a great way to save Candy, so consider swapping with a friend. Research Tasks: Occasionally, Karrablast and Escavalier are available as a reward in special research tasks. Keep an eye on event-specific tasks that feature this Pokemon. Trading: If you don’t have a Karrablast to evolve, you can always trade for an Escavalier with another player who already has one. Events: Special Pokemon GO events often boost Karrablast spawns, making it easier to catch and evolve. One such upcoming event is Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day, which takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this event, Karrablast will appear more frequently in the wild, giving players a great opportunity to stock up on Candy and hunt for a Shiny.

Can Escavalier in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Escavalier and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the shiny form of Escavalier in Pokemon GO was officially released during Pokemon GO Fest 2022 on June 4, 2022. Shiny Karrablast has a more vibrant green color, while its evolved form – Shiny Escavalier – features a golden-yellow armor instead of its usual silver and replaces the red accents with pink.

If you’re hunting for a Shiny Escavalier, your best bet is to find a Shiny Karrablast and evolve it. Keep an eye on events where Karrablast appears in research rewards or as a boosted spawn to increase your chances of finding a shiny one.

